John Millman has to figure out what might have been against Roger Federer after his epic loss

The epic match in the third round was ultimately decided by a dramatic 10-point tie-breaker. For the first time since the Australian Open introduced the new scoring technique at the Open last year, a super tiebreaker was seen in the Rod Laver Arena.

Millman may not be a fan of the system, because if a conventional seven-point breaker had been in operation, the Australian would have found himself in round four at Melbourne Park and would have won Center Court against Federer in both New York and Melbourne back to.

Instead, the Swiss superstar with Federer, who lost 8: 4 in the breaker in great difficulty, took six points and won five sets against the 30-year-old Millman, who was eight years younger than him. It was also Federer’s first win over five sets since the Australian Open final two years ago.

They exchanged a brief moment on the net and then Millman said he couldn’t remember what was said. But Federer was unimpressed in his admiration for the player who defeated him at the US Open 18 months ago in brutally humid conditions.

“He has a great attitude, so I mumbled something to him on the internet and said, ‘I have so much respect for you, and it’s a shame, I’m so sorry but played well,’ and all that stuff because I really feel that way for John, ”said Federer.

As for Millman, who is still trying to figure out what happened more than 30 minutes after the last point, he said, “To be honest, I’m not trying to block you here, I actually don’t remember. Yes, I do was pretty much done with it. I just don’t remember. “

In the unusual environment of a 10-point tie breaker, Millman made the jump, taking a 3-0 lead and an 8: 4 lead after successive wins. He was in the zone and the match looked his. But Federer was just not finished and made aggressive mistakes in Millman’s racket through aggressive play. And after the Swiss had the edge, he only needed the single match ball to secure the victory. The crowd in the center, who mainly supported Federer and not the hometown product, had seen a beauty and had gone home satisfied.

On the pitch afterwards, Federer was significantly relieved and only half jokingly indicated that he would prepare himself for questions from the press about a defeat that he had only lost in the third round at Melbourne Park since 2001. He played for the second time the main draw with.

“Thank goodness this was a great tie breaker, otherwise I would have lost it. John played a great match, a great fighter, a good guy,” said Federer.

“I was just about to explain myself at the press conference. The demons are always there.

“What a match. John deserved more than half.”

Australian performance chief Wally Masur said that while Millman would of course be disappointed, he would inevitably overcome that loss after 24-48 hours.

He was also not surprised by the strength of Millman’s performance and his ability to defeat one of the world’s leading players, as evidenced when he defeated Federer in four sets in New York.

“John dictated much of the game,” said Masur.

“I saw it was in tie breaker 8-4 and I thought he would have done it. But that [comeback] is Roger Federer-like, isn’t it?”

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

