John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova protest Margaret Court

Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have revived the debate over Margaret Court’s controversial views on gays and sparked Tennis Australia’s anger.

Navratilova and McEnroe held a banner in court on Tuesday showing their support for the renaming of Margaret Court Arena after the indigenous champion Evonne Goolagong.

Navratilova was also seen using the referee’s microphone to comment, but the sound was cut off by officials.

Tennis Australia later issued a statement saying the high-profile couple had broken the protocol and said it was “working with them”.

Tennis Australia was said to advocate “diversity, inclusion and the right of people to have an opinion and their right to express that opinion”.

Earlier in an open letter on Tennis.com, Navratilova said Margaret Court’s views were hurtful.

“Yes, we have freedom of speech in a democracy, but that doesn’t mean that freedom of speech has no consequences,” wrote the winner of 18 Grand Slam titles.

“If Margaret tries to pick out a group of people and tell them that they don’t deserve the same rights, that they’re less than good parents, that they’re not divine, it’s not just freedom of speech.

It is a hateful and hurtful speech that harms countless vulnerable people. “

She argued that the stadium should be renamed for Goolagong.

“Evonne is the embodiment of what a role model or hero really is,” she wrote.

“Her inheritance, her success against adversity, her career in the Hall of Fame and her exemplary life outside of court, in which she has worked so hard for many purposes, are all qualities that we can celebrate with all our hearts.”

McEnroe said Tennis Australia should have done more to denounce Court’s views, while the 77-year-old said on the eve of her 50th anniversary that she was the “crazy aunt” of Australian tennis.

“There is only one thing that is longer than a list of Margaret Court’s tennis performances – it is her list of offensive and homophobic remarks,” said McEnroe.

“Tennis Australia faces a dilemma – what do you do with your crazy aunt? His solution? We will see what she did in 1970, but we will not celebrate the person.

“Huh? It doesn’t work that way. You can’t separate the person from their accomplishments.”

