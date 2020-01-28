John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova defeat Tennis Australia for protocol violation

Her presence in court followed a short documentary that was shown on-site, in which Court spoke about her four victories in the Calendar Grand Slam and a guest appearance by Billie Jean King, one of her fiercest rivals.

Navratilova and McEnroe, who criticized Court for their controversial views at different times, did a great job of painting Australian tennis. In a video released for EuroSport, McEnroe said Tennis Australia was faced with a dilemma about what to do with her “crazy aunt” while Navratilova wrote a column on tennis.com saying “it hurts me,” to say “that Margaret Court Arena should be renamed.

Tennis Australia, however, warned the couple to display the banner on the court, noting that rules were in place to “ensure the integrity of our event”.

“We welcome diversity, inclusion and the right of people to have an opinion, as well as their right to express that opinion,” the statement said.

“However, the Australian Open has regulations and protocols that determine how each fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

“Two high profile guests have violated these protocols and we are working on them.”

In his video appearance prior to Court’s presentation on Monday, McEnroe referred to Court for its history of homophobic, racist, and transphobic views.

“There’s only one thing longer than Margaret Court’s list of tennis performances,” he said.

“It’s their list of offensive and homophobic statements.”

Navratilova wrote that the court was not “on the right side of history”.

“When airports, buildings, streets, or stadiums are named after specific people, this is or should be done to honor exceptional people – our heroes,” she wrote.

“Think Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Billie Jean King, Rod Laver and Rosa Parks. Wouldn’t it be appropriate for the Staples Center to be renamed in homage to Kobe Bryant?

“Such lights have excelled in their fields and surpassed them; they have made a positive contribution to humanity; they have set a good example. And perhaps most of all they were on the right side of history.

“But Margaret Court does not belong to this company or category. No one disputes their performance on the tennis court, and their place in the history of sport remains as prominent as possible.

“Well, it pains me to say that, but Margaret Court Arena needs to be renamed.

“As a worthy replacement, my vote goes to Evonne Goolagong. Evonne is the embodiment of what a role model or hero really is.”

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

