John Mayers & # 39; CVS Bag & # 39; is a fun and assignable new Christmas carol

Loading...

In terms of music, John Mayer remained pretty calm in 2019, apart from the two singles "I Guess I Just Feel Like" and "Carry Me Away" Mayer's Instagram show Current Mood is great. In a recent episode, he played a fun new Christmas carol that isn't about snow, sleigh bells, or other traditional holiday dishes. Instead, it's about something else that many of us can deal with: CVS bags.

Mayer shared and wrote an independent video of "CVS Bag": "I wrote a song about the most trusted companions when I was with someone else on vacation."

The song begins: "Stay with your family on vacation". I am a guest in the house again. It is a real small town and is known to be decommissioned. / Oh, I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight, I was hungry / It was okay, you were there: CVS bag on the table / CVS bag, you are all I have / CVS bag , mostly snacks and a charging cable. "

This year, too, Mayer (along with the rest of Dead And Company) performed with Maggie Rogers in Madison Square Garden, established a foundation to help veterans with health problems, and hosted a really convincing fake Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Watch Mayer perform “CVS Bag” above.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Indie (t) Christmas Music (t) CV Bag (t) John Mayer