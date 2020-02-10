John Legend Stars in a new cartoon series exclusively on Facebook – Adweek

The man People, who was voted “sexiest man alive” in 2019, plays in an eight-part cartoon series about love, which is exclusively available on Facebook.

John Legend released the first episode of Dear John: Legendary Love Letters on his Facebook page on Sunday. New episodes will be released daily until Valentine’s Day. Two episodes will follow on February 13th and 14th.

The show focuses on real stories from fans around the world about love letters, romance, friendship, compassion, blind date and long-distance relationships.

A legend explains: “Love is universal, love is constantly evolving, but it is also a constant. It is the thread that winds through the world and connects us all. To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we asked after love, family and friendship stories and got letters from all over the world telling stories full of heart, hope, inspiration and joy and we wanted to spread all this love to you. Thank you for your stories and thank you for sharing with us I’ll read a few to the world. “