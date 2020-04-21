John Legend pays tribute to Prince on his fourth death anniversary in “Grammy Salute to Prince” [VIDEO]

Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the prince’s death, and the stars are coming out to pay tribute to him. CBS will air a special called “Let’s go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.”

The show was recorded in January, not long after the 2020 Grammys ceremony. It will be hosted by Maya Rudolph and will feature performances by John Legend, Beck, Foo Fighters, Common, Usher and more.

When To See The Grammys Prince Tribute

Prince passed away from an opioid overdose in 2016, at 57 years old. During his legendary career, the musician has released 39 studio albums and appeared in films such as Purple Rain and Under the Cherry Moon.

The tribute special will air on CBS on Tuesday, April 21st at 9pm local time. Prince Sheila E.’s ex-girlfriend was the musical director of the tribute program. She talked to artists like Usher about what songs they wanted to perform for the tribute.

In a preview of the People show, Foo Fighters director Dave Grohl calls Prince “the most talented of anyone.” He added: “He was the best bass player. He was the best guitarist. He was the best drummer. He was the best singer. He was the best dancer.”

John Legend sings “Nothing compares 2 U”

In a look at the CBS tribute, voice coach John Legend can be seen playing the classic Prince “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Prince wrote the song for his side project, The Family. It was famously covered by Sinead O’Connor.

In the clip, John wears a blue blazer with his bare chest underneath her. It is supported by a band, including a saxophonist, and backing singers. Behind him, Prince’s photograph appears on the screen.

Check out the rest of John’s performance and everything else Tuesday night at 9pm on CBS.

