John Legend, keep a tight ship – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: John Legend, 41; Denzel Washington, 65; Edgar Winter, 73; Lady Maggie Smith, 85.

Denzel Washington (ChristopherPolk / Getty Images)

Happy birthday: keep an open mind and calm. Too much of anything will work against you. It is better to consider driving a tight boat. Less of everything will make your life more manageable and encourage you to put your energy into what really counts and means more to you. Personal happiness must be your goal. Their numbers are 6, 10, 18, 26, 32, 41, 45.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Take your time, rest and have the opportunity to consider your options. Spend time with people you trust to offer solid advice that can help you make clear decisions. Make romance a priority. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Go out and see what happens in your community. Watching and participating in events will open your mind to different cultures and ways of doing things. An opportunity will lead to a change that should include better health. 2 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): personal growth due to an unexpected change will be favorable. A positive attitude will help you see the benefits and the good of what happens. Trust your ability to turn the negative into positive. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Do not spend, donate or donate freely when you have responsibilities and bills to pay. Focus more on your relationship with others and the best way to use your time and energy to make your situations at home and work more manageable. 3 star

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Spend more time being introspective. The deeper you look inside, the more you will discover who you are and what you want from life. Discuss the changes you want to make with someone you love. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): a social event will lead you to an unusual detour that will influence the way you feel about life. The more you discover, the easier it will be to recognize what you want. Children and the elderly will be insightful. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): don't let anyone intimidate you. Make it clear what you are interested in doing and what not. End this year on a high note. Indicate what you want and enforce your will. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): make decisions and plan to follow the path that interests you. The change begins within and becomes something based on what happened in the past, what it currently faces and where it looks in the future. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): meet with old friends. Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. A retrospective look will help you assess how far you have come, what you still want to achieve and where to go. Romance is presented. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Do not allow confusion to occur due to physical and emotional uncertainty. Consider the facts, discuss your concerns and retire until you have a clear idea of ​​what you want to do next. Don't let someone make decisions for you. 3 star

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): emotions will be close to the surface. Focus on love, romance and stability. Offer help, but be careful not to overdo it or promise the impossible. Think well and choose what is best for you. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): An emotional situation must be handled with care. If you are erratic or take action without thinking first, you will end up lost. Do not leave personal possessions or cash out there. Protect your interests, your friendships and your future prospects. 3 star

Birthday baby: you are capricious, brave and receptive. You are optimistic and open minded.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.