John Krasinski’s virtual high school prom is truly a night to remember

A week before my 27th birthday I decided to spend my Friday night attending a virtual high school prom.

This may make sense, but I have been home for 49 days, and honestly want to have something that we find “fun.” Also, it is hosted (and DJed!) By my famous crush, John Krasinski.

Krasinski, whose mission is to lift the spirits of the people in these difficult times, recently created Some Good News (SGN), a weekly YouTube sensation (and Twitter account) that he uses to share information. most inspiring, heartwarming. stories.

On Wednesday night, Krasinski changed a bit and announced that Some Good News would also throw a virtual prom on YouTube Live for all high school students who won’t be able to enter their own proms this year. He promised that the prom would bring some surprises to the guests, and he also posted an official invitation and joined TikTok to hype the party.

My own prom in high school was fun, but I wouldn’t say that was a night to remember. I danced, ate, and hung out with friends, but I flew solo and the night really did not live up to the magical prom expectations I had developed from watching so many rom-coms.

I am confident that this virtual prom – which literally takes place during a pandemic – will never be forgotten. So I got dressed, decorated my living room a little, and sat down in front of my laptop to see what Krasinski had in store.

It lives on virtual prom.

The big event

Although the livestream lasted only about 30 minutes, it was jam-packed with fun entertainment. Krasinski kicked off the prom via video chat with Marli Odgers and her dad, who recently went viral for their lively dance promo in the living room, after which she got into DJing. After playing a few Shaggy and a few seconds of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” Krasinski received her first celebrity appearance: the Rainn Wilson.

Former Office co-stars caught and joked a bit, and then Krasinski started blasting and dancing to one of his favorite songs, “All of Us” by Chance the Rapper. Before you know it, Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute share the screen and dance with Chance himself. What a freaking flex.

Krasinski made a near seamless transition from video chat with Chance the Rapper to video chat with the Jonas Brothers, who performed their hit song, “Sucker,” and remembered how they had never been went to their own prom.

Before wrapping up the virtual event, Krasinski welcomed one of the world’s biggest fans of the office, Billie Eilish, and her sister Finneas O’Connell. The two performed “Bad Guy” for viewers, and Krasinski and Eilish interacted with his song, “My Strange Addiction,” audio samples from The Office.

Before relinquishing his prom-hosting duties for the evening, Krasinski announced a last-minute surprise: DJ D-Nice will be hosting a virtual afterparty on his Instagram page. He then signed off with an emotional message for all the youth there.

“I didn’t know any of my friends would come out, but they did everything. And guess what the boys did, they didn’t show me,” Krasinski said. “They show everything for you and I really need you to know that.”

“We’re all going through it,” he continued. “It’s a very weird time, and each of you is missing something. It’s the least I can do – embarrassing myself to the fullest extent for you. And I couldn’t be more proud to do so.”

The SGN prom was a significant success

Not only was the evening filled with solid music, a bunch of laughs, and some amazing virtual company, but the prom and afterparty was very much meant by so many people. When Krasinski first settled, around 86,500 people were watching the creek. At the end of the stream, viewers surpassed 214,000.

For those outside of high school, such as myself, the virtual event acted as an enjoyable distraction from the negative frustration of the world’s soul. But for young people who know they are probably missing out on their real prom nights, it means the world. From the very beginning, Krasinski has announced the event on YouTube, the excitement across Twitter. Teens started shooting their shots and asked celebrities like Steve Carell and David Dobrik to be their dates, and many vowed to dress up (complete with hair and makeup) in their prom night attire . Some people dig their old prom pictures in honor of the occasion.

I will wear my clothes, do my hair and get ready to have a prom for a lifetime! Thank you. on a serious note: I’m really sad right now that my prom (which is supposed to be on saturday) is not going to happen and you just offered me the best ✨ @somegoodnews

– rhea (@thekrasinskis) April 15, 2020

I was always quiet and not invited to any prom. At the time I was not doubting but now looking back I was missing out. Thanks for letting me be a part, and here’s to you the class of 2020. Happy Prom Everybody ❤ #SGNProm @somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/ubdRknrx5F

– Kerry Patricia (@Kerry_Patricia) April 17, 2020

Day 29 of quarantine: Tonight is prom night! I want to say we are going big or going home but we are stuck at home so we are just going big 🥰🖤 #SGNProm pic.twitter.com/eOt7NU0PXR

– Morgen (@morgen_lippolt) April 17, 2020

After the event wrapped up, many Twitter users shared their deep gratitude to Krasinski’s livestream, and they posted photos of themselves at their promotions using the hashtag #SGNProm.

Can I just say that #SGNProm is not just a “virtual prom” it is the ultimate expression of love and kindness. Going live to YouTube … lots of celebrity visitors, music videos, songs, everything! It was dangerous, but it paid off for everyone! 👏 Bravo @johnkrasinski 👏👏 @ somegoodnews

– Lauren Steenhoek (@LaurenSteenhoek) April 18, 2020

The event does not make up for the fact that many young people cannot physically attend proms with their classmates, but instead of sitting down and doing nothing, Krasinski tries to rally his friends and give high school students around the world are a damn alternative. Talk to a good dad.

Ultimately, the night was a truly enjoyable, exciting success. Today’s teens can boast that Rainn Wilson, Chance the Rapper, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Finneas are at their prom, and I can finally say that I’m slow to dance to the one with the crush.

. (tagToTranslate) young