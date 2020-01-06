John Kennedy raises the lid on Glasgow Derby Bust-Up

Loading...

John Kennedy lifted the lid on the track side and spit the tunnel during the Glasgow Derby competition at the end of 2019.

Alfredo Morelos was sent to Celtic Park to cheat when Ibrox’s assistant manager, Michael Beale, set off with the officials and then Kennedy.

The cameras show a furious Beale in the face of Kennedy who doesn’t even bounce back while he verbally returns. This was right at the end of the game and apparently went through the tunnel.

John played the incident while speaking from the Celtic training base in Dubai.

“Listen, it’s an emotional time.” John told SunSport.

“I know Michael very well and I have since done that before joining Rangers. We have spoken in the past and there is no problem with us.

“He had problems with the civil servants, there was a bit verbal. That’s it, end of.

“To be honest, he had more with the officials than he was with me.

“It probably looked worse than it actually was.

“There was no real confrontation between me and him. There was a little verbal, nothing else. But he and the officials were a bit together.

“To be honest, we had tossed a little back and forth for a very short time, but nothing important, and it is something I really like to put in bed.

“It’s an emotional game and that’s how it sometimes works.”

Celtic and John lick their wounds after the defeat at home during the last game of 2019.

The bhoys were not good enough on the day and paid the price for it.

Now regrouping in Dubai, Celtic has historically come back from this break rejuvenated and ready to go for the second part of the season.

The club is still in a fantastic position and they now have to work hard to ensure that they maintain the top position in the competition. With the Scottish Cup and the Europa League also on the club’s calendar, it will be busy in the first half of 2020!