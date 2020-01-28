John Kelly says he believes John Bolton should testify

Retired Marine General John Kelly, who had served as President Trump’s chief of staff for more than 16 months, said on Monday before a crowd in Sarasota, Florida, that he trusted John Bolton and believed he should testify in the Senate process.

“If John Bolton says that in the book, I think John Bolton,” said Kelly, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, during a series of lectures at City Hall, mentioning allegations in an upcoming memo from Trump’s former national security advisor that the President told him this Freezing military aid to Ukraine was conditional on the country opening an investigation into the Bidens.

“So I think if there are people who could help, either innocence or guilt … I think they should be heard,” said Kelly.

In the book, which was first reported by the New York Times, Bolton describes how shadow diplomacy had affected Ukraine and claimed he had raised concerns about Attorney General William Barr over measures taken by President Attorney Rudy Giuliani have taken to the US Ambassador to Ukraine. Bolton also writes that he, along with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urged the President to release $ 391 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been approved by Congress, but the President dismissed the investigation Ukraine to wait a political rival.

When asked if aid should have been withheld, Kelly replied, “If the United States Congress gives the money to buy equipment for that particular country, it is not the right answer not to get it there as soon as possible Send. “

Kelly, who replaced Reince Priebus as chief of staff of the White House in July 2017, was previously Trump’s Minister of Internal Security. He joined Trump’s administration just over a year after leaving the Marine Corps after 45 years of service.

Whether or not Bolton, a conservative hawk that also served in the Reagan and George W. Bush administration, should testify is the latest impeachment battle in which the senators are only a few days before the vote on whether to allow witnesses should. Bolton said he was ready for it.

On Twitter, Trump denied Bolton’s allegations, saying he invented them to increase book sales.

However, Kelly told the Florida crowd that Bolton was trustworthy and should be heard so that Americans can learn “the whole story.”

“I think some of the conversations seem very inappropriate to me, but I wasn’t there. But there are people you should hear about,” said Kelly, according to the Herald Tribune.

“Every time I was with [Bolton] he gave the unvarnished truth to the president. John is an honest guy. He is a man of integrity and great character, so we’ll see what happens. I mean, half the American thinks this process is purely political and shouldn’t take place, but since this happens, the majority of Americans want to hear the whole story, “added Kelly.