John Janick, CEO of Interscope Records, at work

After a decade of upheaval, the music industry has never been such a stimulating – or exciting – place to work. What does a musical career look like in 2020? How do decision makers balance traditional philosophies of their industry with new responsibilities, the endless stream of new music and even more changes to come? Weeling PierreNew Serie At work, we will explore this changing landscape from the perspective of a different industry leader each week.

First, longtime musical executive John Janick, who co-founded the independent label Fueled by Ramen as a student, led Warner’s Elektra Records and led bands like Panic! at the nightclub, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars at the celebrity. Janick became president and chief operating officer of Interscope Geffen A&M of Universal Music Group – which includes the long-running factory Interscope Records – under Jimmy Iovine in 2012 and took over as CEO and president in 2014. Beyond cajoling the successes of Selena Gomez and Robin Thicke, he spent the last year overseeing the releases of more recent artists like Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Summer Walker and Billie Eilish. At Interscope, he manages some 200 employees and oversees a list of artists who regularly sweep the charts.

From the very start: what time do you get up in the morning and what is the first thing you do?

I wake up between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., and the first thing I do, for better or worse, is look at my phone, check my emails. And then I spend time with my children, preparing them for school. I try to spend an hour with them in the morning while balancing emails and work texts, seeing what’s going on. And I try to do some sort of 20-30 minute workout before I really get started – but I’m already in it, between emails and phone calls. Once I dropped my son off, he went for the shopping.

Do you have a routine when you arrive at the office?

I’m going up the five flights of stairs instead of taking the elevator, because I think it’s a good exercise. I’m always on the phone to rush into some sort of meeting. I’m a creature of habit in some ways, but in other ways, I also really get bored doing the same thing – so in my work, things change constantly and I bounce back a lot. I make calls the minute I drop my son off at school, but it could be something on the operational side, something with marketing, something with an artist. On Fridays, I have a two-hour meeting to go over the events we need to address and think about in the future, but there is no real typical day.

What do your wildest days look like and what makes them crazy?

On the wildest days – which is unfortunately many days – I make meetings and calls from 9:30 to 7:00 p.m. Pull my calendar now while we talk: it’s really everywhere. We are currently designing a studio across the street, so I’m going to work on it; the other day, I went to a screening for two hours to see a film in which we are talking about having our artist put his music on, then I had a meeting on what we are doing with the documentary film. In the evening after work, I could have something like a show or a dinner. My house is in the opposite direction to what normally happens with dinner and shows in Los Angeles, but I try to go home for half an hour to see my kids if I have to go out at night.

I grew up in awe of Dr Dre and Eminem and No Doubt and Nine Inch Nails, and I noticed the Interscope logo on the records, so every day I have to pinch myself thinking that I am working with these artists now and running this business . Every once in a while I’m going to go from Gwen Stefani in the studio to fly to Vegas to go see Lady Gaga’s new music or something, and I keep myself from getting caught up in problems by remembering “Oh shit , these are the people I work with. “

There is so much new music these days. How do you follow it? Where will you discover things at your own pace?

Every day, I watch everything on Instagram, Spotify, Apple, the tabs of associated artists, then things like YouTube, trendy videos from TikTok… I find myself going down the rabbit hole and discovering a thousand different things. Beyond hearing about new artists by word of mouth and hearing about different work scenes, I ping-pong between Instagram, YouTube and TikTok all day.

What has been the best advice you’ve ever received in your music career – and do you think that advice would still apply in today’s music world?

The best advice I received was to be patient. I was still running my own business and I always felt that we always had to act quickly and couldn’t let things sit for a minute. I’m always like that – I think entrepreneurship is important – but I learned to think about the whole too. I have been with Interscope for seven and a half years now. I got into a big company that had a big story, but it had to be changed, and things don’t happen overnight, especially in the music industry, because you sign artists and you have to give them time to grow and you shouldn’t rush development. So I entered the company with a need for change but also a responsibility towards the artists and the people who work in the company. I learned to be patient and let things happen while blocking the noise. And I’m looking at Interscope now and I see the fundamentals are there, but we adopted it until 2020, and I’m proud of it. I think patience was, and still is, great advice.

“The best advice I received was to be patient. I learned to be patient and let things happen while blocking the noise. “

As a label manager, what do you do most differently from your counterparts?

Most labels of our size have a separate A&R side and a marketing and operations side, but I like to get my hands dirty in all of this because that’s what I know, from managing my own label. And Interscope has always been slightly away from the center, trying to shake up culture. So we have the best relationship with film companies and have partnered with Disney on Black Panther, Warner Bros. on A Star Is Born. We have just entered into a great partnership with Apple to launch Selena Gomez’s new iPhone video, which was the first time that we have been able to create great works of art and find a creative way to present it to the world. Instead of just putting up a song and shooting a video and trying to put it on the right playlist, we wanted it to have that special sparkle.

I think there are so many opportunities to break a song, whether it’s traditional things like TV, film, radio, radio in another territory, or new things like YouTube, Amazon, influencers social media – I want to pour gas on it all.

How do you manage the artists? Especially when it’s difficult?

You have to build trust with the artists. When I got here, I was a new person and a lot of artists had been there for a long time. So I’m trying to discover each artist’s career as a journey – for example, look at Lady Gaga, whose career is Artpop then the album Tony Bennett then the halftime show of the Super Bowl and performing at the Oscars – and the key is building trust and making sure that you can come in and have a conversation knowing exactly what they want. Hopefully, they will start to trust you enough to ask your advice and ask you to help them find the answer.

But for young artists, the hottest thing everyone wants to sign or whatever, sometimes I also have to sit down with them and say, “You must want to be in this business”. It’s about getting to know each other and having that relationship where if things are going well, then well, we did it together – and if things are not great, we have to be a team and understand rather than just point the finger at someone. You want to do the best for the artists every day, so you feel like you’ve built a family.

The relationship between artists and labels has changed a lot in the streaming era, with artists probably gaining more autonomy than ever. Do you think it changes the way you approach your work?

I think it made, in many ways, easier for the label and easier for the artist. Before, you just had to jump behind a simple or not. Now it’s easier to see what works. And it’s easier to see how people react to music, how people pass things – and you can quickly see how strong a reaction is to a certain song, album or video.

You started Fueled by Ramen in an earlier era in the music industry. If you started a record company today, would you do it differently?

I think I started a record label at the right time, because the Internet had just broken down the barriers to entry into the world of music. I broke artists through street marketing and the Internet. If I started a record company now – I would have even more tools to break the artists and make money, but there is also more to watch. With a new artist, you have to ask yourself: what do we think of music and how do people get involved? We take a look at the metrics across the board – views, subscribers, engagement, what tickets they sell and what numbers they make in merch – and start to see how passionate the fans are.

Is there one thing you do each day to relax?

I think the only thing is that I make sure to see my kids and my wife before I go to sleep. It’s the only thing that is super, super important. My two boys are four and seven years old, and the rare day I take off, I spend it with my family.