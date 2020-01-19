John Horgan holds a private meeting in Fraser Lake after threats have closed the public event

FRASER LAKE (NEWS 1130) – After security threats triggered the cancellation of a public event in the north-central community of Fraser Lake, John Horgan met with municipal officials at a private meeting Saturday.

Mayor Sarrah Storey says she understands that security issues have arisen online – with a series of messages on social media that threaten to greet the prime minister with violence, pies in the face and a blockage of the highway.

The village of Fraser Lake has approximately 1,000 inhabitants. It is the home of a mine and a sawmill where most residents work.

Storrey says she understands that the threats came from people working in struggling forestry.

“It was hard to hear that people were upset, but at the same time we realize that concerns about forestry are very valid in North Central BC and throughout the province.”

She says that the step to make the event private – and shorten it by an hour – was not hers, but her priority was that the meeting continue.

“People in the community were really upset that there was no longer a public event, but we tried to invite everyone in the community that we could, and to make sure he toured the area and got to know the community so that we were on behalf of could argue with the community. We have waited a long time for a premiere to come to Fraser Lake and hear our worries and our problems, “she says.” We just went with what would be safe. “

The controversial Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline runs through the community, but Storrey says that pipeline protesters were not a cause for concern.

“The LNG pipeline around here, the Coastal GasLink line is pretty well supported. There is not much opposition because we are a resource-based area. “

Storrey says she hopes the province of Fraser Lake can help replace expired infrastructure and create jobs.

“It was good to have his ear,” she concludes.

The prime minister’s office says Horgan could continue his tour on Saturday, also made a stop at Fort St. James for a hospital announcement, and attend a hockey tournament in the region.