John Hall’s message on climate change

In honor of the Rolling Stone Climate Crisis issue, we asked the artists to send messages about what they, their governments and ordinary people can do to deal with the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we hear artists and activists from around the world talking about what we can do locally, globally and everything in between.

John Hall had some success with his soft rock band of the seventies Orleans – such as “Still the One” and “Dance With Me” – but he also had some success at the polls. He served as local elected officials in New York State from 1989 and represented the 19th Congress District of New York as a two-term Democrat from 2007 to 2011.

The former congressman spoke of the environment decades before, however. Hall wrote the environmental ballad “Power”, which he played alongside Carly Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills at the infamous No Nukes gathering in 1979 in Battery Park, New York City.

It is a legacy that he also hopes to pass on to his grandson. “My six-year-old granddaughter and her generation after I leave will feel the effects in a way that I would really like to help. I don’t want them to look back and say, “Grandpa hasn’t done enough to help us survive on this planet,” said Hall.

Hall equates his personal actions around climate change to what needs to be done around COVID-19: driving less, flying less, reducing the use of plastic and telling his friends about it. “It is important that everyone knows that things have changed and will change much more, and bad manners if we do not change our ways,” said Hall.

These conversations are not always easy, according to Hall. “You have to be a little daring, because sometimes people don’t want to get into a discussion for which they might not have all the answers, when people start to question their opinion. So you find the answers. Your reading, you talk to people about your research. ”

Hall says it is important to switch from carbon fuels to renewable energy, but that he did not have enough political support to do so when he was in Congress. He also believes that governments have a lot of power to facilitate this transition for workers. “There are currently more people working in the wind and solar industry than in the overall coal industry in the United States,” said Hall. “It took off. And with a little more help from the government, it could take off faster.”