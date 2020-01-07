John Givens III Pioneer of Racial Equity Dies at 83

Loading...

CLOSE

John Givens, the first African American to work in the office of the mayor of Milwaukee, stands in front of the town hall office in June 2007. Givens worked for mayor Henry Maier. (Photo: Sentinel Journal files)

The man who brought civil rights to city hall during one of his most tumultuous periods died at the age of 83 on December 30.

John H. Givens III was one of Milwaukee’s most famous community leaders as a counselor to the NAACP Youth Council and co-founder and president of the City of Racial Equality Congress, or CORE, and member of several groups , including the Milwaukee NAACP and Milwaukee United School Integration Committee.

Both inside and outside of leadership, he was a force to be reckoned with, creating new tests for racial fairness, winning a historic trial giving activists the right to protest and opening the door to others occupying leadership positions in the city government.

He ran for an alderman and held positions in the city, county and state government at various times in his life.

He was a man, as his daughter Richelle Baylor said, who was concerned with the community and “ready to be uncomfortable with the best outcome.”

The first years

Clayborn Benson, founder and president of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, said he knew Givens and will deliver his eulogy.

An army recruit in the French town of Pont l’Evêque Caen, Givens saw first-hand the power of integration.

“The idea of ​​integration came from his life in France and seeing and feeling what it was like to be accepted wherever he went,” said Benson. “He felt a sense of comfort in Paris; he played basketball there, he enjoyed his life there. “

In fact, Baylor said his father loved him so much that he wanted to stay – and the city also wanted him to stay.

“There they saw him as an ordinary person and he was able to do all of these things that he couldn’t do when he returned,” she said.

“The city of Pont-l’Évêque Caen asked the then president, John Kennedy, to grant him permission to stay in France,” she said.

But the Bay of Pigs incident meant that the president was too busy to respond and Givens returned to Milwaukee.

“When he got home, he felt the sting of racism in many forms,” ​​said Benson.

A man of action, Givens decided to do something.

From France to the front lines

Sheriff’s deputies drag John Givens from outside county council hall to courthouse as they interrupted racial protest in 1963. (Photo: Sentinel Journal files)

GIvens co-founded CORE in the early 1960s, where he focused his efforts on integrating racial equity into the social and economic spheres of the city.

For example, he would send African Americans and their white counterparts to restaurants and apartment offices; if African Americans were discriminated against, it would confront owners and managers and try to establish best practices.

Some have made changes. Those who refused felt the strength of CORE protesters demonstrating in the streets and boycotting with their wallets.

In one famous case, a Marcus Big Boy restaurant put out a sign announcing his hiring. When an African American interviewed, they told him that the position had been filled. When Givens sent a white candidate, that candidate got the job immediately.

Demonstrations followed.

Given’s strategy created a test that is still used today and, as Benson pointed out, it was not the first time that Givens had set a precedent.

“In the case of the desegregation of the school systems, he convinced the system that a boycott of the MPS system is necessary,” said Benson. “When they told him he couldn’t demonstrate, he took him to court.”

And he won.

On June 25, 1965, the State Supreme Court ruled that individuals had the right to peaceful protest without being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct

Over time, Givens realized that he could also change things from the inside, and when the then mayor, Henry Maier, called him to take up a job at the town hall in 1968, he accepted it.

A year later, he became deputy director of the model cities program, which was supposed to bring federal money to the central city of Milwaukee, help set spending priorities, and give residents a voice in planning matters. of area.

Despite federal budget cuts, model cities have had a serious impact on Milwaukee. More than 400 affordable housing units have been built, more than 900 have been rehabilitated, $ 9 million has been spent on public works projects and several parks and social service centers have been built.

Baylor said his father was very proud of his accomplishments.

As one of the first African-Americans to hold a leadership position in the city, Givens paved the way for many more: Tom Sprewer was the program’s general manager, Bill Fisher would become the city’s housing manager and Vance Coleman would become the assistant city development commissioner.

Benson said that Givens was a leader who taught others to lead.

“He was very intelligent in his fight for equality, very advanced and trained, and he convinced others to follow in his footsteps,” he said. “He influenced others to make a difference, such as the Youth Council and the commandos.”

In his personal life, he deeply affected his children.

When he didn’t organize barbecues for his neighbors or neighborhood parties to bring the community together, he taught his daughter, Roxanne Smith, to play cards.

Smith also inherited his love of the public service.

Smith, an emergency medical services supervisor, has completed his training at the Police Academy and plans to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“When I was younger, I felt like politics was so different from serving the public the way I wanted to do it. But really, it’s all public service, community service and both types are necessary. “

She said that her favorite memory of him was when she quarreled at school and the principal called her parents. She thought she would be in trouble. But as the story unfolded, he stood up for her.

“The manager was like, ‘Your daughter was fighting,’ and my father, ‘he said,’ Hold on. I need to know the details because I teach my daughter to defend herself. He supported me. “

Whether her daughter or an entire community, Givens has fought for fairness all her life. Supporting, thoughtful and fiercely independent, Smith and Baylor declared that their father was a man with an infectious laugh and a larger-than-life character.

“He gave us a lot of pride,” recalls Smith. “He really cared about the community.”

Givens’ funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark’s Church AME, 1616 W. Atkinson Ave. Tours will take place at the church from 10 a.m. at the start of the service. at the same location.

RELATED: Civil rights trenches at the town hall

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or tshelbourn@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and Facebook at @talisseer.

How are we? Complete this survey and let us know.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/01/07/pioneer-racial-equity-john-givens-iii-dies-age-83/2828026001/