John Elway, Peyton Manning are just the Broncos that make up the all-time NFL 100 team

September 30, 2012; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and executive vice president of football operations John Elway speak near the end of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 37-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, John Elway and Peyton Manning became the first and only Broncos to be represented on the all-time NFL team, where they joined Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as quarterback.

From Elway, Bill Belichick said: "John is a dynamic player. He had a tremendous arm. I don't know if anyone had a stronger and more precise arm in the field than John Elway. (He) could throw into the race, he could obviously throw in the pocket.

“He was very athletic. He could stir, he could make plays and extend plays on his own. A very intelligent player who seemed to play his best football in the most critical moments of the game, "Belichick said.

Former NFL open receiver and current Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth also praised Elway.

"(Elway) beat us over the years with his legs," Collinsworth said. "He wasn't the fastest guy, but he had something in his ability to see him, escape, go to the edge and throw from anywhere to anywhere." There were so many times that he rushed to a sideline and hit someone across the field on the other sideline. He was simply a phenomenal talent and a great competitor. ”

After Elway was named to the team, Manning joined him as the final player of the NFL 100 team.

"Peyton was such a spectacular player," said guest host Tom Brady. “We had a lot of great games against him. He would be on the other side and you knew that the margin of error was very small.

“He was a relentless competitor and I think he had incredible expectations. One thing I really admire, I felt like the 199th national team that had a year in which I could learn and play without expectations. He was the first team in general, he was probably the best qualified recruit in high school and then ends up having the most prolific career of anyone who has ever played, so I think that speaks a lot about him and the expectations and then also meets the expectations. . I think only he himself could fulfill that expectation. He was that kind of athlete and competitor. "

While it is disappointing that the greats of the Broncos, Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey and Shannon Sharpe have missed the final cut, they are at least represented by two players in the most important position of the sport.