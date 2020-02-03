John Dolmayan (System Of A Down) on the weirdest Eminem cover ever

(Photo by: Greg Watermann)

The long-awaited solo debut from System of a down drummer John Dolmayan is filled with great songs and truly timeless classics. Granted, he didn’t write one.

But that’s the half point of recording a cover album. Because the numbers have already been written, perhaps These gray men should have arrived long before the February 28 release. The Kickstarter page of the indie release was expected to be dropped in January 2015. But Dolmayan is a busy man. And recording a quality version is not easy or simple.

John Dolmayan came up with the project but stays behind the drums. His backing band are Scars On Broadway band members Danny Shamoun and Franky Perez, with bassist Tom Copossela and guitarist James Hazley (Cockeyed Ghost). A battery of guests on the A-list provide the vocals, including SOADs Serj Tankian, Anger against the machine“S Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold“S M. Shadows.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum SOAD remains one of the biggest draws on the international festival circuit despite a continuous 15-year gap between records. That interruption has no end in sight, so Dolmayan pursued his first love, comic books – they collect, sell, read and write now. Between the mediation of six-figure deals on collectable classics, the drummer and his friends penetrated the psychic core of classical tunes AFI (“Beautiful thieves”) Radiohead (“Street Spirit”) Eminem, Madonna, David Bowie (“Starman”) and others. Some interpretations are surprisingly faithful. Others are wild and unconventionally unpredictable.

Dolmayan discussed the art of covering songs, talked about the future of System of A Down, stopped his upcoming comic and teased a possible second chapter in his solo career. Now that the album is ready and almost finished, this might just be the beginning.

I was personally interested in your album, because I make cover song compilations and I am still making old-school mixtapes.

I often did that when I was a kid. I was just putting together tapes and albums that had different moods. Moods are important.

What are some of your favorite covers from other artists?

I do not really know. I should think about it. Drums make or break a song in general.

Why would you make a cover album for your solo debut?

I don’t usually write songs. But I’m pretty good at arranging (them). So having a cover album makes sense because I don’t necessarily have to make something new.

Have you actually recorded 30 or 40 songs for the album?

We had a list of 30 songs that we considered. I have recorded 14 to 17 songs. I wasn’t sure which numbers would work. Even for (System Of A Down’s 2001 breakthrough album) toxicity, we recorded 44 songs and brought it back to the 15 who made the album. For this project, in the limited time that we had to do it (over) four or five years, we could come up with 14 to 17 songs that I thought was good enough.

And I had reserved each of those songs for different singers. Some of them were not available. Some didn’t want to do it. Some did not respond at all. Some did not work at all. That’s why I chose eight numbers.

Do you have a standard for the difference between a good and a bad one?



My rule is probably different from that of others. I think if you make a cover that sounds exactly the same as the original, what’s the use of it? You have to make it your own song. Part of the goal is that people enjoy it. Part of the goal is that people listen to it and do not know that it is a cover. Think of it as an original.

Some of your covers are similar, but others are completely different. The Radiohead is pretty close. How do you choose an approach for a number?

With the Radiohead I love that song and the video in particular. I thought, “How would John Bonham have played that song?”

All respect for M. Shadows – I am not beating him – but I was pleasantly surprised that The Guy From Avenged could save Sevenfold Radiohead so well.



There you have to give people the opportunity to be artists. He is very talented, as well as a very nice guy. I love Avenged Sevenfold. But if you place it in a different band, you will get a different M. Shadows. I think he knocked him out of the park.

Talking Heads rub me the wrong way. But you showed me something in “Road To Nowhere” that I have never noticed before.

It was Serj’s voice, I think. Music, like everything else, is in fact a spice. You don’t necessarily like the same herb as me. But if I mix it up well, you might like it. Maybe you taste it.

Is it intimidating to put yourself outside and cover a Bowie number?

No. Why should I be intimidated? If people don’t like it, they don’t like it. But there will be people who like it and not whatever you do. If I had had that mentality when we released System albums, I would have played to keep people happy instead of making the best possible song. There will be many people who listen to this album and say, “This is shit.” The only thing I can say is, “Don’t listen to it if you don’t like it.” You already have the original. Listen to that. And if you don’t like that, listen to what makes you happy. It’s about enjoying it. “

The Bowie cover works because you hold the nail feeling of it. Other people can play that song or make it sound the same. But yours presses the same emotional buttons. And that’s hard, because your version made me realize that Bowie songs usually have more than one emotion: they’re not just happy or sad. That song is melancholic, and it is hopeful.



That song is sad and gloomy. Music is a good way to get in touch with those feelings and to explore them and come to terms with them. And Serj is so different and recognizable when he sings that he will make every song he is part of. He makes you smile. That’s what he does.

The Eminem cover is a brilliant artistic choice. But just like the Bowie cover, the heart and feeling are in the same place as the original.

It’s just a drum solo.

Turn right. To ask that decision, I’m joking when I say this: you To do realize that when you cover a song, it is considered customary to copy a certain aspect of the original song, perhaps the music or a parenthesis or a melody or some of the lyrics, right?



(laughs.) I give you the honor: that is the funniest question I have been asked. You’re right. We may someday get another version. I still think there is room to knock on it – and I may not use Eminem’s texts. I found a man after we recorded him. He is very talented, not very well known. I don’t want to give his name yet.

I wanted (rock icon Carlos) Santana on that song. But I’m the drummer of a band that hasn’t released an album for about 15 years. And all, the drummers are seen as the unimportant member of the band.

It’s the next level to cover a song without covering it – except that you are, but it is a nine-minute drum solo that sounds completely different. And has no words.

I wanted to do a drum solo. And I wanted it to be a very old school. That’s why I used very few cymbals. Many people have asked for a drum solo over the years, and I don’t see that happening during a System show. To be honest, that would bore the public.

But what leads to the idea of ​​interpreting an Eminem song as a nine-minute drum solo? Was there an element that inspired the jump to your version?

When I heard it, I thought, “There is something about syncopation.” Eminem has an incredible way to synchronize his texts. He is very percussive. I thought, “What if that (song) was a little Latin-y? Which would work. ”

Are we closer to a new album by System Of A Down?

we are further away. We came around for a while. Shavo (Odadjian, bassist), Daron (Malakian, guitarist) and I were in the studio – this is now two, maybe three years ago. We have completed the music for 12 songs. They were very good. But because of internal problems and gaps, I don’t see that happening.

Is that problem artistic, logistical or financial?

It is not artistic. It is not logistics. And it’s not financial. They are personalities. They are mindsets. And it’s ego.

You own a comic book store and you work on a graphic novel.

It is a monthly series. It’s coming out in April.

Who publishes it?



I am. I have the largest possible marketing tool: I am the drummer for System Of A Down. We have one hundred million fans. I don’t need a publisher to take 90% of the money.

Who draws it?

I have (Eisner Award-nominated) Tony Parker who does the interior. And the covers are all different artists, such as (industrial giants) Ben Oliver, Jae Lee, (DC Entertainment Co-publisher) Jim Lee, Frank Cho …

Jim Lee?

He can do better. He is one of my best friends.

This Gray Men is from February 28. System Of A Down plays a one-off show with Korn, Faith No More and Helmet at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 22. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday Friday. 7 via Livenation.