Loading...

John Dillinger’s family members have canceled their efforts to unearth the gangster’s body from the era of depression. The decision comes a month after a trial pleading for the exhumation was dismissed without prejudice by an Indiana court.

In July 2019, Dillinger’s nephew Michael C. Thompson filed a license with the Indiana Department of Health to exhume Dillinger’s body in concert with a History Channel documentary; the permit was approved and an exhumation on September 16 was planned before Crown Hill Cemetery, the cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana where Dillinger is buried, refused permission.

Dillinger’s nephew and grandphew filed a complaint with the Marion County Superior Court to quash the cemetery decision, but the court finally sided with Crown Hill cemetery in December . The window to appeal this decision was January 15, but the Dillinger family chose instead to abandon their exhumation efforts. The History Channel left the documentary scheduled for September 2019.

“We continue to maintain our right to refuse exhumation out of respect for the family of the deceased and to protect Crown Hill cemetery from unnecessary disturbance,” a cemetery spokesperson told the Indianapolis Star. Dillinger’s body is enclosed in two and a half tonnes of concrete, a defense against an eruption of theft and theft of graves in Indianapolis.

Although the exact purpose of the exhumation was unknown at the time of Thompson’s license, it was later revealed that the planned History Channel documentary corroborated rumors that federal agents shot dead Dillinger lookalike exterior of the Chicago Biograph Theater July 22, 1934..

“I think and think it is essential to know whether Dillinger has lived beyond his announced date of death of July 22, 1934,” said Michael C. Thompson in the affidavit. “If he was not killed on that date, I want to find out what happened to him, where he lived, if he had children and if such children or grandchildren live today.”

Following the news of the History Channel documentary and the planned exhumation, the FBI issued a statement reiterating that it was Dillinger, a former number one former public enemy, who had been killed outside the biography and rejecting the “Common myth” that he was a dillelgänger Dillinger; the FBI also noted that in addition to other evidence, the deceased’s fingerprints matched those of Dillinger.