John DeLorean prototype assigned to Pontiac Banshee ended up somehow in Kia dealer

The one and only prototype of a 1964 Pontiac Banshee XP-833 is currently for sale at a Kia dealer in Connecticut with a bright price of $ 750,000.

The team at General Motors remained Banshee, and John Delorean was the chief designer of the project. The goal was to create a Ford Mustang competitor that day, which would have sounded like a Corvette but weighed about 500 pounds (227 kg) less. Not surprisingly, GM executives did not want Pontiac to create a car that beat the Corvette so that Banshee never came out.

The car is now owned by Lenny Napoli, who works at Kia and Nissan dealers in Milford, Connecticut. It is for sale both at these dealership sites and through Napoli Classics. Napoli appears to have been a famous Pontiac collector and may have acquired “Banshee” when it was sold during the 2015 Dragone Auction in Connecticut. Before that, it was sold in 2006 in Barrett Jackson, Scottsdale, for $ 214,500.

Read Also: Want to own the coolest Pontiac ever, the 1964 Banshee concept?

Power of the car – 230 cubic toys (3.7-liter) straight six engines, connected to a four-speed manual transmission with rear wheels. Helping to deliver the promised car performance back in the day was that it was very light thanks to the lightweight fiberglass-inspired C3 Corvette body.

The list shows that Banshee has only 1,498 miles (2,410 km) on the clock and is in excellent condition, although this is only a prototype. So far, the body remains stylish and still, and the interior, dressed in red leather, looks neat.

PHOTOGALLERY

more photos …