John Bolton said he would testify before the senate, but house democrats have been torn apart to demand it

House democrats have been torn about whether they should call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify after the acquittal of President Donald Trump in the process of ousting the Senate.

The prospect of dragging Bolton in front of the House has come to the fore after exploiting the tempting ability to respect a summons from the Senate that compels his testimony. Senate Democrats had made Bolton’s testimony and other new evidence the centerpiece of the trial. But not enough Republicans voted to hear from him, meaning that a key figure – someone in the midst of Trump’s efforts to dig dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine – never told his story.

Now that Trump has been acquitted and his office is safe, home investigators can still issue their own summons. And many Democrats believe it remains vital that he testify about what he saw during the pressure from the government to withhold US security assistance until Ukraine investigated Trump’s political rivals.

But there is a fear among some Democrats that Bolton is mainly trying to take advantage of the spotlight to promote his upcoming all-in-one book. In addition, some key legislators believe that Bolton’s account is no longer essential.

“John Bolton comes to stand before us and says,” said the president, “do not give the help until there is an investigation,” Jim Himes (D-CT), a member of the intelligence committee, told The Daily Beast. “I don’t really believe that we will learn much more from John Bolton. I want to know what the hell Rudy Giuliani was doing, I want to know why Mike Pompeo didn’t come up much anymore … I don’t say I don’t want to hear from Bolton, I just say, Bolton will tell us what we already know. And he will do it in a way that is primarily designed to sell his book. “

Himes skepticism is not shared by the entire party. But democratic leadership, in particular, has not taken any open steps suggesting impending plans to issue a summons for Bolton in the 24 hours following the acquittal of Trump. Instead, they have expressed the desire to regroup, take a post-impeachment breather, and focus on other topics. All this has contributed to a curious outcome: that the House could use its power to get answers to important persistent questions about the behavior at the center of the articles of deposition against the president.

Although key figures in the party do not exclude the possibility of a summons by Bolton – Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judicial Committee on Wednesday, it would be “likely” – it seems almost impossible to drool on the prospect. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Thursday that although the president’s supervision would continue, there are currently no plans to sue Bolton.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the leader of the accusation investigation, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night that his intelligence committee contacted Bolton’s lawyer when the Senate witness vote failed and asked if he was willing to put in a sworn person a sworn statement describing what he saw. Schiff said that Bolton refused.

And Schiff added that “absolutely no decision has been made” about a summons. Bolton representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

There is a broad consensus among House Democrats that the party must be careful in the steps it takes following the acquittal of Trump. Many in the caucus, especially those legislators in competitive districts who took risky votes to accuse Trump, want to continue with issues such as infrastructure and health care and abandon deposition. But some legislators cannot see how Democrats would proceed without making a fair attempt to hear from Bolton after claiming that Trump’s behavior was fundamentally unconstitutional and disqualifying for holding the presidency.

“I think there is a very strong feeling that Congress and the American people owe Bolton’s statement,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), member of the Judicial Committee. “If he has something to say, then we must hear it.”

A co-chairman of the Progressive Caucus, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), told reporters on Thursday: “I hope we sued him.”

“My feeling tells me, just like a lawyer, to wait for that, so that when you bring him in, you have the contents of the book to examine him.”

– Rep. David Cicilline about the publication of the book by Bolton

Others, such as Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) Said lawmakers should wait to see what is in Bolton’s upcoming book – scheduled for release in March – and then continue. “My feeling tells me, just like a lawyer, to wait for that, so that when you bring him in, you have the contents of the book to examine him,” Cicilline said.

During the investigation into the accusation of the House, Democrats asked for testimony from Bolton, who refused these requests. His lawyer, who also represented Bolton’s Kton delegate, said his clients wanted the courts to decide whether they would be able to testify to Congress without infringing the confidentiality rights owed to the president. Democrats chose to withdraw a subpoena for Kupperman and a subpoena for Bolton, instead of interrupting their investigation of charges until a potentially lengthy lawsuit was resolved.

During the Senate process, the White House defense team and congressional republicans pointed out that this is an important reason for senators to sue Bolton and claim that the Democrats had the opportunity to swallow and reject them.

When the court case ended and questions immediately arose about the plans for the House for Bolton, the same Republicans reacted confusedly to the chatter.

“Beat yourself out,” said John Cornyn (R-TX) Wednesday. “They will have to sue that in court – something they didn’t do in the investigation of accusations. But that is their privilege. “

Indeed, the White House would almost certainly bring a lawsuit to stop Bolton from witnessing if the House eventually issued a summons. That would lead to a lawsuit lasting several months about whether he could testify.

But without the political time bomb of accusation, Democrats don’t feel in a hurry. If the Republican Party abstained during the deposition to allow voters to decide whether Trump’s behavior justified his removal, Democrats would view part of their mandate as more information about that behavior for the voters so that they could make a more complete decision.

“If there is something wrong, it doesn’t matter when you find out,” says Mike Quigley (D-IL), member of the intelligence committee. “You have at least the responsibility to share that with the American people, and then they can use that to determine their decision on who to vote for. I think that is a reasonable compromise. “

