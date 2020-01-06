Loading...

WASHINGTON – Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he was “ready to testify” if summoned by the Senate in his trial for the removal of President Donald Trump.

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said he had weighed the issues of executive privilege and after “careful consideration and study” had decided that he would comply with a Senate subpoena .

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am ready to testify,” he said in a statement.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses to the trial, although Democrats are pressuring to hear Bolton and others who did not appear before the investigation. the Chamber during the next proceedings.