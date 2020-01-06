Loading...

WASHINGTON – Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he was “ready to testify” if summoned by the Senate in his trial for the removal of President Donald Trump.

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said he had weighed the issues of executive privilege and after “careful consideration and study” had decided that he would comply with a Senate subpoena .

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am ready to testify,” he said in a statement.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses to the trial, although Democrats are pressuring to hear Bolton and others who did not appear before the investigation. the Chamber during the next proceedings.

Bolton’s statement comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocks the House’s impeachment articles passed against Trump in an attempt to testify new witnesses. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has offered to call several witnesses, including Bolton, but McConnell has so far rejected Schumer’s terms.

It is not known when Pelosi will eventually publish the articles. If she decides to do so in the coming days, a Senate trial could start as early as this week.

“We can’t have a trial without the articles,” McConnell tweeted Monday. “The Rules of the Senate do not provide for this. So for now, we are content to carry on the ordinary business of the Senate while the Democrats in the House continue to wade. For the moment.”