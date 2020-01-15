John Bolton, if you have something important to say to America, then say so

Dear Ambassador Bolton,

As the House prepares to send impeachment articles to the Senate, I am writing to implore you to tell your story. Now. Before it is too late.

We don’t know what you have to say about your tenure as Donald J. Trump’s national security adviser. What we do know is that your lawyers teased that you knew of “many relevant meetings and conversations” related to the history of shakedown in Ukraine. In addition, we know that Fiona Hill, a former Russian expert on the National Security Council, said that you called Rudy Giuliani a “hand grenade” that “was going to detonate everyone” and that you said: “I don’t not part of any drug case (Gordon) Sondland and (Mick) Mulvaney are preparing. “

This seems to suggest that you were aware of some harmful things going on in the administration – things that could potentially incriminate Trump and / or some of his associates. Or maybe what you know would be bad, but it would exonerate some. In any event, the fact is that you seem to know something that would help to shed light on a scandal that has hovered over our politics for five months and which culminated in the removal of the President of the United States of America.

Throughout all of this, you have been playing shyly. In the past, you have suggested that you would be willing to testify about your story, but only if a court has decided that you should ignore White House objections. That was your position until the House voted to remove the president. Then, almost immediately (after “careful consideration and study”), you changed your position, saying that you would testify if the Senate were to summon your testimony.

It is unclear why your standard for accepting to testify has changed. If your standard had remained consistent, I could at least respect the principle. But your evolving standard suggests that you are trying to move the goalposts so that they stay close enough to attract us, but not close enough to be really workable. At a time when statesmen have preferred showman spoils, your behavior is one more depressing sign that everyone is in this situation rather than the nation.

Let’s be honest, you know very well that a Senate that is controlled by Republicans (who don’t want to call witnesses, let alone an explosive witness) will never call your bluff.

In this regard, you can also have your cake and eat it – you can say that you were ready to testify, to generate publicity, but that you never have to testify. Among other things, it’s a great way to cover your bets. If Trump becomes Richard Nixon, you’re one of the good guys who always wanted to testify. If Trump is Reagan, you can keep your position in the conservative movement.

This is not to minimize the difficulty of what I am asking you to do. As a aspiring conservative writer, I learned the hard way about Fox News’ influence and how being on their naughty list can delay a career. In this environment, to be honest about what you know is to quit the conservative movement. And leaving it means losing your identity, your lifelong friends and a network of business opportunities. I can understand why someone at your level and at your age might not want to alienate the people you have spent your whole life courting – or turning off the tap of Fox News tubes, the Conservative think tanks, the concerts and lucrative book deals. It’s a big problem.

For this reason, I would have understood if you had simply decided to remain silent. However, you chose to indicate that you wanted to testify – that you had something important to say. Indeed, conventional wisdom suggests that your entire Hamlet routine is to garner buzz for your next book. Why else would you and your lawyers continue to show us a leg?

“With all due respect, sir, it’s about whether you want to do the right thing for John Bolton or the right thing for the nation.”

While becoming a star witness can only boost your profile in mainstream media, your smart bet – financially – is probably to play this cat and mouse game with us. It is difficult to sell a revealing book when you have already spilled your guts on the stand. Or maybe you know that you can land on this best-selling spot n ° 1 by producing a hagiographic tome Trumpy, only on the back of Hannity’s appearances? Either way, it’s hard to see it as noble or admirable. Is that why you got involved in public life? Have you spent your career… selling books?

With all due respect, sir, it is about whether you want to do the right thing for John Bolton or the right thing for the nation. This is your defining moment. In my opinion, we have the right to know if our president is a crook. Conversely, if this president is on the railroad, it is time to say so.

You are only positioned as someone who (a) has direct knowledge of the situation, and (b) as someone who – because of your status as a conservative Republican whose political philosophy predates the rise of Trumpism – has credibility with Republican senators (and their constituents).

In the end, it comes down to this: If you have something really important to say to the American people, then say it. Say it this week – before the Senate vote. The time to hesitate is over.

Otherwise, shut up.

