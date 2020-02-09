John Bercow bumped into an official after trying to get his wife a place in the front row of Barack Obama’s speech – The Sun.

EX Commons spokesman John Bercow collided with Black Rod after trying to get his wife a front row seat for a speech by Barack Obama.

During the planning of the speech by the then US President to Parliament, there was a violent dispute between Bercow and high-ranking official David Leakey.

Bercow tried to get his wife a front row seat for a speech by Barack Obama when the incident happened

Sally Bercow posed in front of the parliament building and wore a bed sheet

It is to be understood that it is revealed in a “confidential dossier” that Mr. Leakey has sent to the parliamentary authorities – to prevent Mr. Bercow from being peerated.

Mr. Leakey said he experienced “verbal bercow bashing” in 2011.

It was only a few months before Sally Bercow posed for a photo draped in a sheet in front of a hotel window with the Parliament in the background.

Bercow was told that even Secretary of State William Hague had to sit in the second row.

The couple also went bankrupt over the visit of Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year.

Former British military commander Leakey made a formal complaint last month highlighting his bullying behavior against a number of people

Parliamentarians, including myself, over a period of years ”.

Mr. Bercow replied that Mr. Leakey was “unable to comment at all” on his relationships with colleagues.

Corbyn’s peerage warning

JEREMY Corbyn was under pressure last night to withdraw his appointment as ex-spokesman John Bercow.

Mr. Bercow must be given every chance to get a seat in the Lords, says a senior Tory.

Ex-Minister James Duddridge said the decision to include him on the honor list was “monumentally stupid” because of the allegation of bullying – which Mr. Bercow denies.

Mr. Duddridge said, “You don’t tolerate bullies because they are politically favorable.”

The Eurosceptics accused Mr. Bercow of being biased during his time as a speaker.

“Bullying Bercow” would get angry, knock on the table and call the names of the employees, as it was officially revealed