John Barrowman doesn't know how Jo Martin fits in Doctor Who canon

Doctor Who fans around the world speculate about the true identity of Jo Martin’s mysterious new incarnation – and Captain Jack Harkness actor John Barrowman is among them.

Is she a former doctor than we met before, before William Hartnell’s “first” doctor? A parallel universe version? From two established incarnations? Even Barrowman does not know the truth, as he only revealed RadioTimes.com,

“I think it’s a great idea … but is it really the new Doctor Who?” Barrowman said of Martin’s casting when he spoke on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

When asked if he had advice for the new doctor, he remained cautious. “I still have no idea if it is so – if it is so and when the times come, I’ll give her advice!”

However, Barrowman was certain of one thing – how he felt about the “phenomenal” reaction of fans to his recent Doctor Who comeback. In the last episode of Fugitive of the Judoon, he returned to the show after 10 years as a boastful space hero Captain Jack Harkness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIFIsln9DHY [/ embed]

“If I can be a bit selfish … I always knew it would happen!” He said. “It’s just amazing that it blew up the Internet worldwide. I’m really excited about it.”

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, however, has suggested that Jack will not be back for the rest of this current series. “I have no idea!” Said Barrowman when asked if he knew when we would see him on the show again. “Captain Jack said if the doctor needs him, will he be there when she calls, so who knows?”

Interview with Flora Carr

Doctor Who continues with BBC One at 7:10 p.m. on Sundays