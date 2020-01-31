John Andretti, the driver who would race everything, dies at 56

Image: AP images

When you were born in the Andretti motorsport dynasty, it is almost a foregone conclusion that you will race for a living. Son of Aldo Andretti, Mario’s brother, it was not long before John followed the family business. He was not only damn good at it, but he would drive almost everything with wheels and a motorcycle. After a lengthy public battle with colon cancer, Andretti died.

He started karting and graduated through junior stock cars and USAC dwarfs. He stopped as a factory BMW racer in IMSA GTP before joining Michael, Mario and Jeff in CART (where he was the rookie of the year 1987). John later won the 24 Hours of Daytona of 1989 in a Porsche 962 with Bob Wollek and Derek Bell. During his career he also raced with NHRA top fuel carriers, each series NASCAR and Indycar. John had twelve starts in the Indianapolis 500 and fifteen starts in the Daytona 500.

John Andretti was the first driver to compete on the same day in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR races in Charlotte. He finished 10th and 36th respectively.

He does not have many victories to his name, not even with all that racing, but that is perhaps because he was a bit saddled with second-class cars for most of his career and had bad luck. For example, Andretti raced for Porsche for the 1990 CART season in an incredibly competitive carbon monocoque “Project 2708” chassis. But the new technology was protested by Penske and Lola and Porsche was forced to return to an aluminum honeycomb chassis. Porsche stopped its Indy obligations for 1991, referring to politics, without dumping Andretti.

Andretti was diagnosed in 2017 and was told twice that he had reported the disease. Twice the scans showed a reviving and spreading cancer. John used his own cancer as an opportunity to publicly promote colonoscopies. He was optimistic that he could save lives by getting stubborn people to the doctor.

According to the IndyStar, Johns family visited him in his final days. He is survived by his wife Nancy and children Jarett, Olivia and Amelia. Both Jarett and John’s younger brother Adam have followed him to race.

