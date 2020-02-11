John Altobelli and family members who died in an accident with Kobe Bryant were honored at the memorial service

John Altobelli and two family members who died in the crash of the Kobe Bryant helicopter were honored at a memorial service at Angel Stadium. Photo credit: via @CBS Los Angeles / YouTube

Three members of the Altobelli family, who were among the victims of the Kobe Bryant crash, were honored with a special commemoration. The memorial service started at 7 p.m. E.T. (4 PM PT) on Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to CNN.

The service was open to the public.

Among the members of the Altobelli family who were killed in the crash were baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa. The memorial ceremony in honor of the family takes place two weeks after the helicopter crash, which also killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The service would include speeches from family members and a video homage, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the venue was prepared for the event with a massive American flag lift and a picture of family members. A sign in front of the stadium read:

“We celebrate the lives of John, Keri and Alyssa.”

The Orange Coast Athletic Department announced the service on its official Twitter page.

“The memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, February 10th, at 4:00 p.m. in Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say, there is plenty of space. If you would like to be part of it, we would be happy to have you! “

Ok, everyone … We have an official word. The memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, February 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say, there is plenty of space. If you would like to be part of it, we would be happy to have you! pic.twitter.com/qB9o8FCFVJ

– OCC Athletics (@OCCAthletics), February 4, 2020

According to CNN, a candlelight vigil in honor of Alyssa was held at Mariners Park in Newport Beach, Southern California on Thursday evening, January 30.

Who was John Altobelli

John Altobelli was born in Chicago, Illinois in May 1963. He attended New Port Harbor High School in Newport Beach and Golden West College. He also attended the University of Houston. He played baseball at Golden West College and the University of Houston.

Altobelli was the head coach of the Pirate Athletics baseball team at Orange Coast College. The Pirates won their fourth national championship last year and were preparing for another season that would have been Altobelli’s 28th season with the team.

John Altobelli’s daughter, Alyssa, who died in the accident with her father, was a teammate at the Mamba Sports Academy, according to CNN Gianna Bryant’s teammate. She was 14 years old while Gianna was 13 years old.

John Altobelli, Keri and Alyssa were traveling to a basketball game in Thousands Oaks with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others when their helicopter crashed in the Calabasas hills and killed all nine on board.

A GoFundme was set up for the surviving children

The three members of the Altobelli family – John Altobelli, Keri and Alyssa – were survived by two children: the 29-year-old son J.J Altobelli and the 16-year-old daughter Alexis.

The family asked friends and supporters to donate a GoFundMe set up for the surviving children or the Altobelli Family Memorial Fund set up by the Orange Coast College Foundation instead of flowers.

According to the Foundation’s website, donations to surviving children, J.J. and Alexis.