Johanna Konta is out because lack of match fitness costs the top Brit against Ons Jabeur

But the 28-year-old was stopped after Flushing Meadows when the knee pain that flared up for the first time at the beginning of the year finally got her out of the concept.

Konta returned to Brisbane International earlier this year, but her time at Melbourne Park ended in the first round on Tuesday when she lost 6: 4: 6: 2 to Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

“Before Brisbane, I was almost, yes, four and a half months on the road, so it was quite a bit of time, not far from achieving a protected ranking,” said Konta.

“I think it will be important that I take the time to find a level that I want to play. And yes, I also played a very good opponent [on Tuesday].”

One of Ashleigh Barty’s main threats at the Open, number 2 in the world, Karolina Pliskova, prevailed Tuesday after a 6-1, 7-5 win over Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic, while Australia’s second-highest woman, Ajla Tomljanovic, won one dominant performance was defeating the Latvian 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova 6: 1, 6: 1 in one hour and 17 minutes.

Tomljanovic now faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who took an impressive turn to defeat American qualifier Shelby Rogers 0: 6, 6: 1, 6: 0.

It is Tomljanovic’s first time after the first round in Melbourne since 2015 when she represented Croatia. The 26-year-old put these early eliminations on “a few hard draws”

“This is one of my best quality wins in the first round of a slam. I felt really good being out there. I felt ready from the first moment. I felt like I was cleaning the ball hit, “she said.

“Frankly, it felt much, much closer than one and one, especially in the second sentence.

“I did a bit of work on the two love. I was really happy to close it.”

Other leaders on Tuesday included Croatian Donna Vekic, Maria Sharapova, sixth starter Belinda Bencic, U.S. 11th Madison Keys, compatriot Alison Riske, former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, and Greek Maria Sakkari ,

Konta felt comfortable when she returned to start a new season.

“I knew that by deciding to play here, I was potentially opening myself up to things that weren’t going well or being difficult,” she said.

Johanna Konta leaves the court after her defeat by Ons Jabeur.Credit:AAP

“It is always difficult to come back after I haven’t played for a while. But today my knee felt pretty good and it was even better than in Brisbane. This is a very positive thing for me, especially where I was.” in September.

“In any case, this is a great advantage and I am very happy to be making progress.”

Konta had considered not coming to Australia at all. “It was part of the discussion. It was as important as coming here, so it was not so important to come or not to come. It was kind of open to any eventuality. I was also prepared for when.” I came out, we’ll see that when I get out of here.

“There was no indication that I shouldn’t be playing. But I also didn’t complete my return-to-play protocol and things like that at home. I completed it here. So that was a decision I made with my team met and how I felt. ” to be able to do that. “

