England fast bowler Joffrey Archer said on Saturday that he was mad about seeking the World Cup winner’s medal.

Last year, Sussex hit the global stage. He helped England win their first 50-over global title. Archer’s 20 wickets are the highest by any member of the Champions Team at 23.05.

The 25-year-old, who made his international debut in 2019, was also given the responsibility of throwing a super over in the final at Lord’s.

England were dismissed for a thrilling finish at the Boundary Countback after the teams’ scores were drawn after the regulation play and cricket’s’ overtime ‘were answered.

But when Barbados was born and asked where his medal was on Saturday, he told BBC Radio: “Somebody has hung a portrait of me and sent it to me, and my medal has been hung on it.

“I moved the flat, the picture is on the new wall, but there is no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week, but I still couldn’t find it.

“I know it’s supposed to be at home, so I’ll keep an eye out for it, but I’m already looking for it and getting mad.”

Archer, who returned to the United Kingdom from Barbados last month, said all major cricketers around the world, including the start of the English season, had been suspended due to pandemic.

“There is nothing else to do in isolation. It’s all on the deck. ”

While Archer may have looked like a ‘go-to’ option for England captain Ian Morgan when choosing a super bowler, paceman himself was reluctant to make any claims.

When asked if he would be selected for the Super Over, Archer asked: “Too late. I’m not sure until I get down there and warm up.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t want it. I didn’t think I’d volunteer. I was coming to the team, and I would play the least amount of games on the team. I didn’t think it was my time to volunteer.

“It was the only super over in the tournament. I never thought about it or planned for the situation. It just happened.”

