Joey Leilua will join his brother at Tigers and be far from done

Leilua met with Tiger’s boss Justin Pascoe and trainer Michael Maguire on Monday.

The Samoan international had earned $ 700,000 on the Green Machine this season and had already announced that he would not be offering a contract for 2021. Leilua is also set to lose its starting position to recruits Curtis Scott from Melbourne this year.

After already paying $ 200,000, the Raiders were ready to contribute another $ 100,000 to prevent Leilua moving north. The Tigers initially thought this number would be higher, and sometime during the week the deal seemed to be falling.

Leilua will add a lot of size and experience to the tigers, who are now expected to target Adam Doueihi, who received permission this week to skip South Sydney’s South Coast training camp to plan his future ,

The 21-year-old has worked with Maguire in the past and has already been given the green light by South’s coach Wayne Bennett to secure a starting position for the full-back, despite having two years for his current contract.

The outstanding money Doueihi will collect for a back-end deal this year is approximately $ 500,000 and north of $ 600,000 in 2021.

This money is still the sticking point when moving to the joint venture club. These numbers already startled Melbourne, which Doueihi considered to be the center, and Canterbury.

The southern states claim that because of the pressure on the wage ceiling, they don’t have to move to Doueihi, while the Tigers refuse to pay the full freight.

The tigers still have two vacancies and are happy to catch fire if the doueihi negotiations take too long. The Tigers don’t want to pay too much for the players as in the past, but also want to lose the chance to sign a Balmain junior with immense talent in outstanding position 1.

Doueihi is considered a full-back and even Benji Marshall’s long-time successor # 6. Bennett is happy to beat him up from the bank in Souths, especially if Latrell Mitchell has a chance to keep up in the background.

The constant focus on his future was so difficult for Doueihi that his teammate from the south, Dane Gagai, told Channel Nine on Friday that it was easy to forget what kind of mental strain this could mean.

Loading

“Mental health is a big problem at stake, and this kind of thing can affect layers, especially the younger ones,” said Gagai.

The news from Leilua says that he will be reunited with his younger brother Luciano, who joined the Tigers with St. George Illawarra after four seasons in the NRL.

Meanwhile, southern hopes that Gold Coast representative Jai Arrow will land in time for this year’s launch appear to be waning.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading