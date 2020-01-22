Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has filed a lawsuit against the rest of the group, claiming that they had unfairly excluded him from joining the group before their next Grammys performance and continuing their residency in Las Vegas.

According to the costume, obtained by Rolling Stone, Kramer suffered a few minor injuries last spring that sidelined him just as the group was about to launch their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residence. In the fall, Kramer says, he was ready to join the group, but the prosecution alleges that he was rejected in a manner inconsistent with the conditions set out in Aerosmith’s inter-band contract. The lawsuit precedes Aerosmith’s planned performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, as well as a tribute show in their honor, on January 24, as they accept the MusiCares Person of the Year award.

“It’s not about the money,” Kramer said in a statement. “I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares Person of the Year Award nor the honors for all of the Grammy Awards’ achievements can be repeated. “

According to Kramer, after informing the group that he was ready to play again last fall, they essentially re-auditioned him for the group – not by having him sit with the group for a rehearsal, but by recording solo while playing along a click track.

According to the costume, Kramer was told that he had to demonstrate that he could “play at an appropriate level”, even if such a standard had never been used in the history of the group when other members had been subjected to injuries which had prevented them from going on stage. In addition, the Kramer lawsuit notes that there is no provision in the group contract requiring a member “to take steps to” prove “or otherwise demonstrate his ability to play after a period of temporary disability” in order to join the group.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However, he has not been able emotionally and physically to perform with the group, by his own admission, in the past 6 months, “said the group via a representative. “We missed him and we encouraged him to join us to play several times, but apparently he didn’t feel ready to do it.”

In an attempt to “defuse the situation,” says the suit, Kramer finally gave in and let his replacement, John Douglas, play the rest of the Deuces Are Wild shows for 2019 (Kramer was responsible for paying Douglas; according to the contract of group, all members are entitled to their full share of live performance income, even if they are excluded, although the replacement member’s salary comes from the cup of the absent member.)

Earlier this month, Kramer finally nodded and auditioned with the click track. When other members of the group told him he looked “awesome”, Kramer says that on January 15, Aerosmith held an unprecedented vote on his future and finally decided not to join him.

The suit claims that this decision was not based on the standard already “made up” at an appropriate level “, the piece” made up “as well as the standard” drum tech “or the technically correct” made up “standard,” but an even more unreasonable and arbitrary and capricious new standard: that Mr. Kramer did not have enough “energy” in the tapes. “

“The fact that I am asked to audition for my own work, to demonstrate that I can play at an” appropriate level “and play better than my temporary replacement with a moving target of invented standards is both insulting and upsetting, “Kramer said in his statement.” Other band members and their attorneys will likely try to disparage my game and pretend that I am unable to play the drums at this time. Nothing could be further of the truth. I did whatever they asked – jumped through hoops and made both a solo play recording to a recent live band recording – one I had never heard before, and this process was videotaped. But I did it and I did it right. In the 50 years of Aerosmith, no other member of the group has ever been subjected to this review let alone be auditioned for his own work! “

“Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when unfortunately we do not have time for the necessary rehearsals during Grammy week,” said Aerosmith’s statement. “We wouldn’t be doing him or us and our fans any favors to have him play without having enough time to prepare and rehearse. To make matters worse, he chose to file a complaint on Friday evening of the holiday weekend before the Grammys with complete disregard for what is our limited window to prepare for these important events. Given his decisions, he is unfortunately unable to perform, but of course, we invited him to be with us for the Grammys and for our honor MusiCares. We are linked by far more than our time on stage. “

In addition to the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute and the performance of the 2020 Grammys, Aerosmith is expected to resume residency in Las Vegas later this month, with additional performances scheduled for May and June. The group also plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a European tour this summer.