Aerosmith drummer and founding member Joey Kramer will not perform with his group mates at the group’s Grammy Awards this weekend, a Massachusetts court ruled on Wednesday. Kramer filed a lawsuit against the rest of the group, which claimed that they had unfairly prevented him from joining the group after he suffered temporary injuries.

In a court ruling rendered Wednesday by Rolling Stone, the judge denied Kramer’s violation of contractual claims, stating that he would not be allowed to perform with the group at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on Friday or at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The decision reads: “As Kramer concedes, nothing in the parties’ agreement creates specific rights or obligations regarding the procedures to be followed when a band member wishes to return from a temporary disability or handicap . The Accord is simply silent on this issue. “

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Kramer acknowledged that the trial was “a bit of a tough battle,” but he “did the right thing.” “Although I am extremely disappointed with the judge’s decision today, I respect it. I knew filing a complaint was a bit of a difficult battle since the company documents don’t refer to any process for a group member returning from an injury or illness, “said Kramer. “However, the group waited until January 15 to tell me that they would not let me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can keep my head up high knowing that I did the right thing – fighting for my right to celebrate the success of the group that I have spent most of my life helping to build.

“The truth speaks for itself. Since I injured my foot last August and have undergone many hours of physiotherapy to heal, not once has the group offered to repeat with me. It’s a fact, ”said Kramer in his statement. “I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on January 18 and I flew to Los Angeles the next day to rehearse and have lots of text messages and emails saying the band couldn’t wait for my return. It’s also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who barred me from entering. “

Kramer’s trial claimed that he suffered minor injuries last spring, which prevented him from participating in the group’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residence. In the fall, says Kramer, he was ready to join the group, but the lawsuit alleges that he was rejected in a manner inconsistent with the terms of the Aerosmith group contract. This mainly re-auditioned him for the group by recording solo on a click track, which was never necessary when other members suffered injuries that prevented them from going on stage.

In the court decision, the judge wrote: “Despite Kramer’s assertion that the group’s past practice was to allow a member to return without questioning, the affidavits of the parties suggest a good faith dispute, which ‘It is in Aerosmith’s best interest to allow Kramer to participate in the unique MusiCares and Grammy Award performances, which will take place in just a few days. The defendants expressed their willingness to allow Kramer to return to residency performances in the spring, following an adequate opportunity for the group to rehearse. “

In response to Kramer’s trial, the other members of Aerosmith said in a statement that there was not enough time for the drummer to rehearse and join the group adequately for the Grammys. “Given his decisions, he is unfortunately unable to perform, but of course, we invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for our MusiCares honor,” they said. “We are linked by far more than our time on stage.”

Kramer also addressed the response of his bandmates in his statement on Wednesday. “The group’s offer to allow me to participate in this week’s MusiCares and Grammy celebrations only for red carpet photo shoots is appreciated; however, with a substitute drummer playing on stage at two events honoring our collective musical contributions, it is extremely hurtful for me, ”said Kramer in his statement. “I am a professional musician who is eager to return to my rightful place with Aerosmith.

“I want to thank my fans for the incredible momentum of support and for sharing my goal of taking my place on stage as one of the five founding members of Aerosmith and continuing to play the music I love. “

Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26, as well as a tribute show in their honor, January 24, as they accept the MusiCares Person of the Year award. They are also expected to resume residency in Las Vegas later this month.