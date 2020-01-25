Joey King just walked off the critics' red carpet with candy in her bag

Joey King did not fail to be prepared for tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards!

The actress got out at the award ceremony in a high-gloss dress designed by Prada. The look had a bow detail on the shoulders and a wrinkled metal texture. The A-line shape of this dress was certainly very flattering for King!

Although the metallic luster on this dress certainly caught our attention, there was another detail to her ensemble that we couldn’t help but notice. The actress held out a silver shoulder bag in one hand with a purple box of candy. Her favorite snack for the evening seemed to be Good and Plenty’s, a sort of licorice candy. We found this moment so relatable and hilarious to see the box stick out of her clutch!

As for the rest of King’s look, the actress styled her hair in old Hollywood-inspired finger waves and adorned with drop-style pearl earrings. She wore her makeup pretty dramatically with a blue tinted smoky eye.

Watch King’s relatable red carpet moment below: