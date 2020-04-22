Joe Wicks was smeared with lipstick after being given an extreme makeover by Indie’s daughter, 1 – The Scottish Sun

JOE Wicks has shown an extreme new look – after he let his daughter Indie go wild with lipstick all over her face.

The Body Coach, 33, took to Instagram for debut results which was completed after letting the one-year-old boy change his face with the make-up of wife Rosie Jones.

Joe Wicks showed off his new appearance on the internet

Sharing a series of funny photos online, Joe revealed he had let Indie loose on his face on Tuesday.

In the photos, Joe pulls a face when he shows the results of a makeover.

He wrote: “I let Indie loose with Rosie’s makeup yesterday.”

Joe added: “As you can see, I really enjoyed it.”

Indie gave Joe a change

One-year-old lipstick scribbled all over his face

Fitness teacher shares a series of photos on Instagram

His eyes were outlined with black eyeliner, while his face was covered in red and brown streaks.

Indie completes the appearance with deep red lipstick.

Joe – who is also the father of Marley’s son – currently holds 30 minutes of PE lessons every Monday to Friday amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The lesson called “PE with Joe” was broadcast live on Joe’s YouTube channel at 9am.

Joe and Rosie’s wife share two children

This 33-year-old man regularly updates followers about family life

He has raised nearly £ 100 thousand for the NHS with his daily PE lessons

Earlier this week, the father of two children revealed that he had collected nearly £ 100 thousand for the NHS with his daily PE lessons.

Fitness teachers contribute “every penny” of advertising revenue generated from training to the NHS.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: “I am very pleased to announce that as a global community training together with #pewithjoe, we have raised an incredible £ 91,256,38 for the @nhscharitiest together.”

“This is every penny raised so far from the 20 exercises we have done together.

“Thank you very much for taking part and helping to collect all this money for a goal that I feel we can all be proud of.

“The good news is that we can increase this number even bigger each week by going back and listening again.

“Will I see you tomorrow at 9 am? To all NHS staff, we LOVE and appreciate you.”

Joe Wicks revealed he raised nearly £ 100,000 for the NHS with the YouTube video ‘PE teacher’

