Joe Walsh ends the main Republican challenge against Trump

(CNN) – Former US MP Joe Walsh ends his tough challenge against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020 after suffering an overwhelming loss in the Iowa GOP election, where he received only 1% of the vote had to accept.

“I’m ending my candidacy as President of the United States,” said Walsh to CNN’s John Berman on New Day. “I came up with it because I thought it was really important that there be a Republican – a Republican – who calls this President every day for how unfit he is.”

“It’s not a party. It’s a cult. You can’t beat it in Republican primary school, so there is no reason for me or a candidate to really take part there,” continued Walsh.

Walsh finished third in the Iowa Republican Caucuses, which Trump won overwhelmingly on Monday as his impeachment process ended.

Walsh, a one-year Congressman, launched his application for 2020 in August without a chance to defeat Trump, who enjoys high approval among Republicans.

He also campaigned against the fundraising campaign of Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, which has raised millions. And several GOP party leaders have canceled their primaries and rallies to effectively rule out Walsh’s ability to challenge Trump.

However, his candidacy attracted conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of President Kellyanne Conway’s adviser. Conway donated to Walsh’s campaign and had informally advised his campaign.

Walsh has a history of controversial comments as a conservative radio host and in Congress, but after announcing his candidacy, he regretted his false claims against former President Barack Obama.

Walsh, who voted for Trump in the 2016 elections, also apologized for his role in choosing an “unfit fraudster” in the White House.

After his defeat in Iowa, Walsh compared the Republican Party to a “cult” on Twitter on Tuesday, noting that “nobody can beat Trump in a republican primary.”

Earlier, he told ABC News that he would not vote for Trump if he blocked Republicans’ nominations, which Trump will certainly do.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld remains the only Republican candidate to face Trump for the nomination.

