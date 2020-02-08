Joe Russo explains his excitement for the Kevin Feige Star Wars project

Star Wars movies may be confused for the time being, but there is still some excitement about Marvel chief Kevin Feige’s plans to focus on the franchise at some point in the future.

And Avengers: co-director of endgame Joe Russo has claimed that he is especially enthusiastic to see what the upcoming project looks like.

Russo told The Hollywood Reporter: “Star Wars is Kevin’s first and true love. He is a man with a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum.

“Whatever he does with it, becomes passionate, emotional and unique.”

Very few details have been disclosed about Feige’s plans for Star Wars, nor has a release date been announced, but since Disney confirmed earlier this week that there was an interruption, it will probably take a while before we catch a glimpse.

When Feige was first announced to work on something, Disney President Alan Horn said: “With the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy (Kathleen Kennedy) is pursuing a new era in Star Wars stories, knowing what a die-hard is a fan Kevin, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work together on a Star Wars movie. “

Many directors, including Taika Waititi and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, are also expected to manage new Star Wars projects in the future, although the franchise’s attention is currently focused on television output.