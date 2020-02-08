Joe Rogan warns Dana White not to make “plans” because of “El Cucuy”, Tony Ferguson

For months it has been discussed whether and when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will fight again. Now that McGregor is back on track, he’s killed Donald Cerrone UFC 246, The sums related to the match-up have increased. Joe Rogan recently warned UFC President Dana White that he shouldn’t forget about Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson before making plans for Khabib – Conor II.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Rogan’s warning for white

Since McGregor went through Cerrone last month, White has been asking questions about a rematch between Conor and McGregor. White has announced that McGregor will next fight for the title after Nurmagomedov fought Ferguson on April 18.

White didn’t fire Ferguson when he talked about the plan for McGregor to fight for the belt. But often it was a rematch with Khabib instead of the possibility of a fight with Ferguson. Well, during a recent episode of Rogan’s podcast, the seasoned commentator and martial artist said the following (quotes from BJ Penn.com):

“I think Khabib against Tony is the toughest fight in Khabib’s career. I really believe that. I think Tony Ferguson is a nightmare for everyone, especially right now. If you see how he fights with Anthony Pettis, if you see how he brought Donald Cerrone to his knees. I think Tony Ferguson is the scariest guy to fight with 155 pounds. He doesn’t get tired and he has stones for his hands. I had Josh Thomson here the other day and he said when Tony Ferguson grabs him you can’t believe how big his hands are. “

“He’s a creepy guy. There’s something about him, he’s not normal. He’s not a normal guy. He’s eccentric, but in a good way, especially when it comes to being a fighter,” Rogan continued “The two together (Khabib & Tony) – it’s an epic fight. But I wouldn’t make plans if I were Dana or someone else. I wouldn’t make plans because Khabib can win this fight, but that’s not guaranteed. Ferguson can also win this fight. “

Rogan is right

Well, in Khabib we are talking about one of the greatest fighters of all time who has dominated many of his opponents (and many have included McGregor in this group). But Ferguson is also one of the greatest lightweights of this generation, and many have claimed to be the most versatile fighter Khabib has faced to date. He has an unorthodox blow, cardio for days and an evil submission game. So yes. It would be foolish to look past “El Cucuy”.

UFC 249 will be held in Brooklyn, New York on April 18.