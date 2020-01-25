Joe Musgrove, Colin Moran and the Pirates tackle the Astros scandal

It may have been PiratesFest as PNC Park this weekend, but there has been a lot of discussion with Astros.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball completed its investigation of the Houston Astros and determined that they were illegally using technology to steal signs in home games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Joe Musgrove was part of that winning World Series 2017 Astros team, and was actually one of the heroes in their five shootout victory over the Dodgers, winning the victory.

Musgrove talked to media in Houston while the investigation was still underway in early January. There he said that the allegations “did not affect me at all”.

Saturday he commented on the commissioner Rob Manfredfor the first time.

“Everything you see in the reports and everything that has been published is pretty much the extent of what I knew. Even more, some things that I didn’t have were happening, if it was happening . “

Shortly after, he added:

“I was in my first year as a rookie, I was just shutting up, keeping my mouth shut, being alone and trying to learn from the guys I was around. I know personally that I never took advantage of no kind of flight sign really works that way for launchers.

“And I was in the bullpen for most of this season, so all the things that were going on, I wasn’t really necessarily in the shelter or while it was going on, so these are just stories I hear. “

