Joe Musgrove, Colin Moran and the Pirates tackle the Astros scandal

It may have been PiratesFest as PNC Park this weekend, but there has been a lot of discussion with Astros.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball completed its investigation into Houston’s systemic cheating and determined that they were illegally using technology to steal signs in home games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Joe Musgrove was part of this Astros team, winner of the 2017 World Series, and was one of the heroes of their victory in match 5 against the Dodgers.

Musgrove talked to media in Houston while the investigation was still underway in early January. There he said that the allegations “did not affect me at all”. Saturday he commented Rob Manfredfor the first time.

“Everything you see in the reports and everything that has been published is pretty much the extent of what I knew,” said Musgrove on Saturday. “Especially since certain things of which I had no idea were happening, if that was happening.”

Shortly after, he added, “I was in my first year as a rookie, just shut up, keep my mouth shut, stay alone and try to learn from the guys I was around. I know that I’ve never taken advantage of any kind of flying sign. It really doesn’t work that way for pitchers. And I was in the bullpen for most of this season, so whatever was going on , I wasn’t necessarily necessarily in or around the shelter while it was going on, so these are just the stories I hear. “

