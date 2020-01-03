Joe Manniello's Weekend Choice in the NFL

Loading...

New Year. New season. After an entertaining regular season that ended with a tackle on the half-yard line in Seattle last weekend, let's hope the play-offs will be just as exciting. None of the four games seem like a classic game to me, but Titans versus Patriots has the most potential.

SUNDAY GAMES

4-HOUSTON v 5-BUFFALO, 8:35 am (AEDT)

This match has been essentially blocked for two weeks. The two teams rested mostly starters during week 17, and the Texans are expected to get a boost with J.J. Watt coming back. The Bills' defense, however, will be the star of this game. It's a bad match for Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense, which likes to air it out to DeAndre Hopkins. Buffalo allowed the fourth-lowest pass rate per game at 195.2. Josh Allen can be fragile at times, but John Brown and Cole Beasley will be successful against the Texans' defense (fourth highest passing yardage with 267.3). Remember how Drew Lock and the Broncos cut them up last month? Allen's ability to run is also a key factor. Did you know he has nine touchdowns this season? It’s two more than Lamar Jackson (and Watson). Buffalo was 6-2 on the road, his best Dallas win on Thanksgiving. Returning to Texas and playing in the same time slot, the Bills will achieve another solid performance to claim the franchise's first playoff victory since 1995.

3-NEW ENGLAND against 6-TENNESSEE, 12:15

Tom Brady fed all the skeptics during the title race last season. Not everyone counted them, but I did, facing them in the Division Round, the Championship Game and the Super Bowl: Joe-for-3. There are many more doubts now, especially after the Dolphins' four-game home loss of week 17 with a bye in play. The Patriots went 4-4 after an 8-0 start, and the offensive took a step back. Tennessee has the offensive arms to force Brady & Co to accumulate more than 24 points to win, but there is reason to expect the Patriots to recover and cover.

Tom Brady.Credit: Getty Images

This is their first generic game since the 2009 season, and although they do not have the luxury of a bye, the fact that they lost as favorites to 16.5 points last week is a plus. The Patriots have not lost any consecutive home games since November 2006, and they will be very motivated to silence skeptics again. Lockdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his worst game of the season in week 17 and will surely bounce back and limit the talented rookie

A J. Brown. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is the joker of the joker weekend. His new team beat his old team, 34-10, at Tennessee last season, and it was against a better attack from the Pats and with Marcus Mariota. Ryan Tannehill is 7-3 at the start of the Titans, but is 0-6 at Gillette Stadium. He won't get his first win here. Not in these circumstances.

MONDAY GAMES

3-NOUVELLE-ORLÉANS against 6-MINNESOTA, 5:05 a.m. (AEDT)

It is the only game of the four in which you could not convince me to take the other side. The Saints have been one of the best teams in the whole season – remember when they went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater when Drew Brees was injured? – and they are entering the hot after-season, having on average 40 points per game in December. It is rare that a 13-3 team does not receive a farewell, so expect Sean Payton's team to play with an even bigger chip on their shoulder than a ; usual. It will take a miracle for the Minnesota Kirk Cousins ​​(0-1 in playoffs and 17-27-2 in career) to beat Brees in the Superdome in a big place.

4-PHILADELPHIA v 5-SEATTLE, 8:40 a.m. (AEDT)

The casual fan might think this is an easy game for the Seahawks. They have Russell Wilson and were literally a few inches from being the No. 3 seed. But lo and behold: Seattle is far from a juggernaut. They only had one plus seven point differential, and nine of their wins were seven points or less. When the Seahawks won in Philadelphia, 17-9, during week 12, they needed a TD flicker pass to do it and it was against an angry Eagles team. Now it's Seattle that is hurting, and injuries from RB and O line will be visible here while Philadelphia is solid at the front in defense. Wilson will do his thing, but so will Carson Wentz. Philly has won four straight games to enter, and they will find a way to advance.

Newsday