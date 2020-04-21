Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 foods to LA healthcare facility

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner thanked health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 100 foods to a healthcare facility in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Fueling The Fearless — a non-revenue committed to “feeding tireless clinic employees at the entrance strains of COVID-19” — posted an picture of the team at East LA Health professionals Healthcare facility to their Instagram account accompanied by the caption: “A Major THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 foods to East LA Medical practitioners Healthcare facility. This healthcare facility is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged neighborhood with limited resources and assist.”

Platters of falafel, pita, salad, rice, and Mediterranean dips from Aliki’s Greek Taverna have been delivered directly to the hospital’s health professionals and nurses.

“Through these kind[s] of absolutely paid out sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors provide a minute of reduction to a most grateful workers,” the write-up ongoing. “One hot food allows them know we are all in this collectively.”

The healthcare workers expressed their gratitude for the couple’s kindness.

“Big thank you to @joejonas@sophiet and @fuelingthefearless for sending us lunch on Friday!!” Katrina Arafiles wrote on Instagram. “It’s so motivating to know folks out there support our healthcare employees! Thanks yet again! ❤️”

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, are anticipating their to start with baby and have been holed up in quarantine alongside one another amid the coronavirus outbreak.