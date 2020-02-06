Joe Gorga tells Teresa Giudice that he did not like her relationship with Joe Giudice

Joe Gorga was never a fan of his brother-in-law Joe Giudice.

Gorga stopped the episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” at the home of Teresa Giudice on Wednesday night and finally told his sister how he thinks about her marriage, which is on its way to permanent Splitsville.

“Joe will always remain arrogant,” he revealed in a confessional before images of him were broadcasted and directly discussed with Teresa. “He is rough. He is tough. He does not know how to open himself and be a man. You what a man is? If he can look at you and say: I love you. You are amazing. You are beautiful . That’s a man. “

Meanwhile, Teresa told her brother in a scene that she was “so terribly empty” of Joe saying “the craziest things” to her, such as, “I don’t feel anything for you,” and “Go find someone else.” “

That’s when Gorga, 40, decided to speak and encouraged his sister, “So listen, if he says all these negative things to you, why don’t you just go on in your life?”

Teresa agreed that she did not want their four daughters to keep bickering their parents.

“Do you want to know the truth?” Gorga said. “I never really thought you had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treat the way you should have been treated. “

Joe Giudice [47] and Teresa have been married since 1999 and share daughters Gia [19], Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10 years]. They signed a marriage clause with a no-cheat clause for their marriage. Their marriage was plagued by unfaithful rumors throughout the course, although both parties denied cheating each other.

News broke out in December that the reality stars were divorced, with Joe Giudice living in his native Italy while waiting for a decision on his deportation case. He would be deported after he had been sentenced to 41 months in prison for fraud. Teresa also spent less than a year behind bars for similar charges.

Meanwhile, Teresa recently told PeopleTV’s “Reality Check” that the couple’s divorce was going on “for a long time.”

.