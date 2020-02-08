Joe Gorga follows former brother-in-law Joe Giudice after the divorce from ROHNJs Theresa

TERESA Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga has shadowed her ex-husband.

Gorga followed Joe Giudice on Instagram because he thought his content was “crazy”.

Melissa Gorga (right) said that her husband Joe (second from right) no longer followed his sister Teresa Giudice’s (ex-husband) (left) (second from left) after the separation from Credit: Getty Images

Gorga’s wife Melissa announced that he switched to Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod podcast on Thursday, and said that despite the family bond, the couple were never close friends with Joe Giudice.

“We were never besties … I never thought he was the tallest,” said Melissa. “My husband didn’t follow him on Instagram because he (Joe Giudice) thought he was crazy on Instagram.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she was never the first to rate Teresa’s husband’s choice.

Melissa admitted to Cheban that “she never thought he (Joe) was the greatest.”

Melissa said they weren’t really a fan of her former brother-in-law. Credit: Getty Images

“I’m really not close to him. I never was and I won’t deny it,” she said.

Melissa also announced that she believed the breakup reported by her brother and sister-in-law was a good decision.

“It’s time to start a new life. I think they both accepted it. The only thing everyone was holding onto was obviously the kids, because they want their kids to have their parents together,” she said.

“But sometimes it just doesn’t work and it doesn’t work because they live in two different countries at the time, so that’s what it is.”

No love is lost between the two JoesCredit: NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Melissa is a permanent team TeresaCredit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Teresa broke up with her husband Joe in December after being forced to live in different countries and was seen celebrating with women in bikini.

Joe moved to Italy to await the outcome of his deportation appeal after he was released from ICE detention.

He had previously been in prison for 41 months for fraud, and she was serving 11 months for the same crimes that they had committed successively for her children.

Teresa shares four daughters with Joe, Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11).

