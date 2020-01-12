Joe Giudice shares the emotional message after the separation from Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice may be focusing on the future, but he took the time to remember the past on Saturday.

The father of four, who was on Instagram, shared a collection of relapse pictures with Mrs. Teresa Giudice and her four daughters: Gia [19], Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10].

“Don’t fall for it! Whatever happens in our future, remember that we were friends at first. We will always be strong. It is not the distance that breaks a couple, but the actions!” Wrote Joe.

“I am growing and learning more from today’s generation. Self-centeredness was a thing in the baby boom and in the gen x era. Now millennials believe in joint efforts that do not separate roles. Not that I did not love my era, I see that the ego thing gets in my way like a trap. A bedroom is good. Today simplicity, girls and family speak first and actions do more than a car or big things, “he continued.

Joe concluded his warm message with the hashtags “Family is Everything”, “Awakening”, “Children” and “Future”.

The Giudice family had a number of difficulties last year. In October, 47-year-old Joe returned to Italy, his home country, to await a final decision on his deportation process. Last month, he and Teresa, also 47, separated after two decades of marriage.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that everyone had to move on. They are doing it amicably and very slowly, ”said a source at the time.

The couple’s daughters recently traveled overseas to spend Christmas with Joe. Days before the vacation, Teresa was photographed with Ex Anthony Delorenzo.