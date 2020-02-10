Joe diGenova on Newsmax TV: ‘Anonymous’ is fired

“Anonymous”, the White House insider, who has written a devastating New York Times statement, followed by a book that claims a group of Trump employees are “working diligently from the inside out” to share his agenda and his worst tendencies to thwart “As the former US lawyer Joe diGenova Newsmax TV reports, this will soon be settled.

However, when he appeared on The Howie Carr Show on Monday, diGenova said “a senior US government official for foreign policy” told him last week that the person had been identified and even given the name, but declined to communicate identity in the air.

“I assume that this is the person who told me that it is correct,” said diGenova, but added that he did not want to share this as it would be “unfair to the person who had the opportunity to fire or remove this person. I want to give them the pleasure of announcing the removal of this traitor. “

