Joe Demler, Wisconsin WWII POW featured in Life magazine, dies at the age of 94

In this 2009 photo, Joe Demler, from his home in Port Washington, talks about his life as a prisoner of war in Stalag XIIA in Germany. He weighed around 70 pounds after his three-month trial and was featured in Life magazine in 1945. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Joe Demler, whose gripping World War II experience as a prisoner of war was featured in Life Magazine in 1945 and who had a long, rewarding life in Port Washington, died Wednesday night.

He was 94.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight heard of his death on Thursday. Demler played an important role in starting Honor Flight locally and had made countless trips with other veterans to Washington, D.C.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson praised Demler’s service to the country and the community.

Johnson tweeted: “Godspeed for a true American hero. Joe Demler from the Second World War and @ SSHonorFlight died peacefully last night. Joe weighed 69 pounds when he was released from a Nazi prisoner of war camp 75 years ago. He coined the phrase” Every day is a sentence “Bonus” because of his WW II experience. #RIP, Joe. “

“There is only that silent dignity about Joe and the other” Band of Brothers, “Johnson told the Journal Sentinel. “It is what we worship about the Second World War generation.”

Demler was captured by the German army in December 1944 during the Battle of the Ardennes. When he was released more than four months later, he had lost 90 pounds from his 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame.

A photo of a skeletal Demler appeared in an article in the 1945 Life magazine after his prisoner of war camp was freed.

Joe Demler, Port Washington, is shown shortly after he was released from a prisoner of war camp at Stalag XIIA in Germany. He weighed around 70 pounds after his three-month trial in a German prison camp and was shown in Life Magazine in 1945. He became a poster child for the suffering and humiliation of prisoners of war during the Second World War. He later spoke with groups and promoted the Honor Flight program to bring veterans to Washington, D.C. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In a 2015 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, Demler recalled how he and other prisoners of war were forced to march many miles and repair railroad tracks during the cold winter of 1944-45 while being bombed and shot at by Allied planes.

Prisoners “had no control over your destination to know what would happen to you,” Demler said at the time. “You don’t know what to expect. Once the conversation (Adolf) was that Hitler would kill us all, “he said.

What helped Demler was to meet other prisoners of war who were taken prisoner after him and who brought encouraging news about Allied forces moving steadily to Berlin, he said. Demler knew he had to keep it up a little longer.

“You always look forward to life. That is what kept you alive, “Demler said.” You prayed and you thought positively all the time. “

Demler turned 19 on December 7, 1944 and his unit, K Company, 137th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division, was sent to the Ardennes the day after Christmas to fight. He attended Christmas services while a chaplain stood on a jeep hood for Mass, while Demler’s thoughts drifted to his family and friends in Port Washington to celebrate the holiday.

While the Germans turned out to be a formidable enemy, soldiers also fought brutal cold and heavy snowfall.

Demler only had his clothes, gun and ammunition.

“We were moving, but the weather was so bad,” he said in 2015. “The snow was on your hips. It was the coldest winter in Europe. I’m glad I had my overcoat.”

Demler used his overcoat as a blanket and slept on floors of buildings captured from the Germans.

For Demler, the Battle of the Ardennes ended on the night of January 4, when a German Panzer IV tank fired a shot through a stone building, where he acted as a lookout on the second floor. Demler launched the impact from floor to ceiling. Two companies of American soldiers, more than 300 including Demler, were captured, interrogated and packed in train wagons to a prisoner of war camp.

The Germans took Demler’s weapon, ammunition and rations. His overcoat, the only thing that had kept him alive during the bitter cold, was burned in his prisoner of war camp because of lice.

Joe Demler was captured during the Battle of the Ardennes and became a prisoner of war in Germany in 1945. The Port Washington man weighed around 70 pounds when he was released after three months in prison. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Every day, 10 men shared a pound of cheese and a loaf of German rye bread, usually made from sawdust. Demler quickly lost weight. When more American prisoners of war arrived, Demler heard that the war was likely to end soon. On the day he was released in April 1945, Demler only weighed 70 pounds.

A Life photographer embedded with liberation troops broke the photo of Demler, which was published in the popular magazine a short time later. Doctors estimate that he would probably have died within three days if the war had not ended.

Despite Demler’s famished condition, he was one of the lucky ones. American casualties during the Battle of the Ardennes were nearly 90,000, including 19,000 dead.

It took Demler months to regain his strength before returning to Port Washington, where he worked for 37 years at the post office, when he joined Assistant Postmaster before retiring in 1982. He raised three children with his wife, Therese .

“You can’t have a defeated attitude. That’s why I live,” said Demler, who never returned to Germany. “Every day I think about it. It never goes away.”

Meg Jones, Dan Kwas and Bill Glauber from the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

