Joe Demler, resident of Wisconsin, veterinarian from World War II and ambassador of Honor Flight, dies at the age of 94

MILWAUKEE – Joe Demler, a Wisconsin resident who helped launch the local Honor Flight, died. He was 94 years old.

Demler was captured by German troops during the Second World War. On the day Demler was released, he only weighed 70 pounds. That was April 16, 1945. He was just skin and bones. Demler, who was then 19 years old, was bruised and starved, but he was never broken.

Since he helped organize Honor Flight, he took countless flights – and his expression: “Every day is a bonus” has become the motto for the organization.

Ashley Sears from FOX6 shared Demler’s story in 2014. CLICK HERE to read.

Our hearts are heavy when we share news about the death of #WWII Nazi POW & #honorflight ambassador Joe Demler. Joe was released in 1945 with a weight of 70 pounds. His mantra “every day is a bonus” became our motto and his legacy. Rest in peace, Joe … we are all better because we have known you. pic.twitter.com/TrcjceJ3XZ

– Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) 6 February 2020

43.038902

-87.906474

.