Joe Burrows picked by Cincinnati Bengals at No.1

The prior time Cincinnati grabbed a Heisman quarterback to open the draft, it was Southern California’s Carson Palmer in 2003.

There had been no fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip. No bear hug concerning Goodell and Burrow the commissioner reported he would miss all those, even if his system will not.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced draft picks from his basement.Credit score:Getty Pictures

The most standard of collection meetings, organised in this method because of to the coronavirus pandemic, has staff personnel generating picks from their residences. And players understanding their upcoming employers in their houses.

‘‘I do believe this draft is going to be the most memorable we have at any time had,’’ reported Goodell. ‘‘We have to have to make positive that we’re undertaking items properly and put public protection No.1, but we also need to have to have on. We need to have to make certain that we’re ready when we come out of this to be in a placement to start off our season on time and perform our season.’’

Normalcy, at least amongst the picks, was the get of the early evening.

Initial arrived Burrow. In his spectacular senior period, he threw for 60 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions and the Tigers defeat six top-10 groups on their way to the nationwide title.

‘‘To bounce up to No.1 overall is nuts to me,’’ Burrow claimed.

‘‘But it’s a dream occur legitimate. I was not really good my junior year. I labored truly hard to get better, my fellas labored actually tricky to get much better, and we jelled as a workforce.’’

Ohio State defensive conclude Chase Young was the second pick to Washington Redskins, whilst Young’s teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No.3 to Detroit Lions.