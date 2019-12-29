Loading...

LSU will play football for a national championship. The Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners compete in the Peach Bowl, which won 1-4 in this year's College Football Playoffs and one of the most extensive offensive performances we've ever seen in a game of this size, the LSU with 63-28.

You never want to say that a game is over before the clock goes to zero. However, this game wasn't halfway over – everyone in the stadium would have been wise to go home and have dinner and make themselves comfortable before Clemson and Ohio State play a little later in the day. The LSU ruled Oklahoma so thoroughly that there was no way back for the Sooners that would make a historic tiger collapse impossible.

In fact, it's a huge understatement to say that the first half was thoroughly dominated by the LSU. Joe Burrow, the signal caller who won the Heisman Trophy and was unofficially ranked number 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter, went to number 21 for 27 with 403 yards and seven touchdowns (bold and italic, all caps included) , IN THE FIRST HALF, There was nothing the Sooners could do outside of hope for the best, and even then it didn't work.

Here are the seven touchdown passes that Burrow threw in order:

Burrow did this too, which made me scream "OH COME ON" from a sofa somewhere in New York State.

It wasn't just a record half for Burrow, as his favorite receiver Justin Jefferson set a playoff record with four touchdowns in the afternoon. In the first 30 minutes of the action, Jefferson had nine receptions and 186 yards.

Joe Burrow has …

– 7 touchdowns, an LSU single game record linked to the SEC single game record.

– Bound for most passports TD has ever had in a bowl.

– 403 meters past.

All in one half.

Oklahoma had some offensive moments in the first half, including this absolutely ridiculous grave from brilliant CeeDee Lamb.

But for the most part, the Sooners just couldn't do much. They were outgained in half 497-160, and struggled to run the ball. Jalen Hurts also couldn't really fly through the air and went for 101 yards and a pickaxe 5 against 18.

The second half started similarly when the Tigers were the first to get the ball and march across the field. After getting the ball on the two-yard line from Oklahoma, Burrow called his own number and crept in for his eighth touchdown that afternoon.

The rest of the half was far less explosive – Oklahoma scored two touchdowns over longer drives, while Burrow sat for the entire fourth quarter and the Tigers ran some of their backups a little, resulting in a score in the fourth quarter.

Burrow ended the game 29-for-39 for 493 yards and seven points along with his one rushing touchdown. Overall, the LSU achieved a ridiculous offense of 692 meters, while the "Formerly" normal offense was limited to a total of 322 meters. Now the Tigers will sit back and wait until a little later in the evening to find out if they will take on Clemson or Ohio State in the national championship game. Although they are the home team because they are number 1, this is reinforced by the fact that the title game will take place on January 13th at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

