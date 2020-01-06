Joe Biden suddenly on the defensive after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

In the first hours after President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military official, the Democratic presidential field responded at the same time that the operation had the potential to further destabilize the region and put the lives of Americans and their allies in danger of death. reprisals.

But as the potential flashback against the United States became clearer in the days following the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s war against Iran. Islamic State in the region, candidates have begun to split into two camps: those who argue that only a firm and experienced hand can stabilize America’s increasingly erratic foreign policy, and those who point to the latter two decades of American foreign policy to show the need for radical change.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose entire presidential campaign is centered on the restorationist idea that his decades of experience in Washington are the best guarantee to repair the mistakes of the Trump administration, has been increasingly brought closer fire from opponents highlighting its past support for the invasion of Iraq and the occupation that followed, a quagmire from which many of the current crises in the region have emerged. As a former two-term vice president and a major figure in American foreign policy during his decades in the Senate, Biden is particularly vulnerable to attacks against geopolitical orthodoxy as an example of what not to do.

“Age does not necessarily correlate with wisdom in foreign policy,” a foreign policy adviser to a high-profile campaign told The Daily Beast. “Over the years, and in some cases for decades, there are many antecedents – and in some cases, they are consistent – to demonstrate defects in judgment, and perhaps even a vision of the world that is not necessarily well suited to what is required of a commander-in-chief. “

Unsurprisingly, the leader is Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who for years cheated on his 2002 vote against authorizing the use of military force in Iraq as a member of the House of Representatives as evidence that decades of foreign policy experience cannot override good judgment. Even in the days leading up to the strike that killed Soleimani when foreign policy was still very much in the dark for most presidential candidates, Sanders described Biden’s support for the war as “a lot of baggage.”

“I was right about Vietnam. I was right about Iraq. I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran, ”Sanders tweeted Friday morning, alongside a video highlighted by a trap beat in which he describes this war and the vote that brought it about. authorized as “the worst blunder of foreign policy in the modern history of the United States.”

“Do people want to criticize me for that?” Go ahead, it’s okay, ”said Sanders. “I don’t apologize to anyone.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former mayor Pete Buttigieg, both entered politics long after public opinion and political consensus turned against the invasion of Iraq, were more implicit in their critics, warning rather that the death of Soleimani risks an escalation. military tensions with Iran that could lead to another “never-ending war” – like the one Biden voted for.

“It’s all about judgment,” Warren said on CNN’s state of the union on Sunday when asked if Biden should be the most trusted foreign policy candidate despite his past support of the war in Iraq, as polls by likely voters have shown. suggested. “There are presidential candidates who are ready to maintain combat troops in the Middle East for five years, for 10 years … Staying nailed and escalating our wars in the Middle East is not in the long term interest term from the United States. “

Warren has not escaped criticism for his own response to the murder of Soleimani. The campaign’s initial statement in response to the strike, calling the late Quds Force Chief “murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands,” has been criticized by the left as piercing the talking points of more hawkish Democrats . Warren Sunday morning dodged the question of whether she still thought that the death of Soleimani amounted to murder, replying that “the question we need to focus on is, why now?”

On the same program, Buttigieg refused to directly question Biden’s judgment on foreign policy issues, telling host Jake Tapper that the focus should be on Trump, his decision-making process before ordering the operation. , and as The Daily Beast reported on Saturday, his decision to chat about impending military action with members of his private Palm Beach resort.

“I will let the VP speak about his own judgment,” said Buttigieg, noting that his judgment is informed by his experience as a naval intelligence officer in Afghanistan. But earlier in the week, before most Americans or candidates probably don’t know who Soleimani was, Buttigieg had criticized Biden’s vote as supporting “the worst foreign policy decision taken by the United States in my lifetime”.

“You could also say that we wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for the invasion of Iraq in the first place, which I think was still a big mistake,” Buttigieg told reporters in New Hampshire Friday.

Buttigieg and Warren’s more abstract critiques of Biden’s judgment, the foreign policy adviser told The Daily Beast, at a time when differences over geopolitics weren’t marks of personal failure – as long as you’ve learned of your mistakes.

“Much of that has gone out the window, but there is hope that we can get back to a point where these positions and approaches can transcend politics, where they are not personalized, not politicized, but principled and values, “added the counselor.

The Biden campaign, however, told the Daily Beast that they saw the emergence of foreign policy issues as a central issue in electoral policy as a boon rather than a burden.

“These events further highlight the fact that we need a commander-in-chief who can, from the moment he takes an oath – and without the need for on-the-job training – to start repairing the serious damage that Donald Trump has caused on the world stage. “A campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

One campaign that has had no qualms about explicitly personalizing Biden’s past potential responsibilities in the Middle East is that of Trump himself. In the hours after Soleimani’s murder, Trump campaign officials said that Biden’s background in the region was both too bellicose and too simpitating.

“America’s enemies in Iran have rejoiced under Obama / Biden,” Trump campaign manager Matt Wolking tweeted. “Under Trump, they cry like babies.”

The Trump campaign also postponed an old interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served under President Barack Obama, in which he stood saying that he believed Biden had been “wrong on almost all the main foreign policy and national security issues over the past four decades.

Biden’s response, as in other moments of the campaign where his buttons were pressed, was defensive to the point of being inelegant, refusing to respond to Sanders’ comments on his “baggage”, except to say that Sanders told him -Even has more than its fair share.

Biden’s response to a journalist’s investigation into his role in the 2011 operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden on Friday raised new questions about whether his foreign policy experience was helpful or an obstacle. In an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Biden said he would be ready to use an air strike to kill a terrorist leader, taking the example of Operation Bin Laden. When Doocy went on to note that Biden had previously stated that he had discouraged President Obama from authorizing the operation, Biden replied sharply, “No, I didn’t. I did not do it. “

The exchange – which was almost instantly repackaged by the Trump campaign in an email titled “Joe Biden just lied about opposing the raid to kill Osama bin Laden” – sparked an avalanche of verification articles facts noting that, according to all accounts, including that of Biden in In 2012, he did not support the transaction at a group meeting at the time. In 2015, Biden said that he had not expressed a firm opinion at this group meeting, saying that “it would have been a mistake” to do so, but that he had privately encouraged President Obama to “Trust your gut”.

A Biden campaign official confirmed to the Daily Beast that Biden had told Obama in a private conversation that he supported the president following his “instincts” during the raid, and noted that this aspect of the Biden’s story had never changed.

Biden, for his part, hopes to keep the focus on the most pressing issue of Trump’s foreign policy, rather than his own.

“No president has the right to bring our country to war without the informed consent of the Americans – informed consent. And for now, we have no idea what this guy has in mind, we have no idea, “Biden told reporters before a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. evening. “He’s leaving alone on a tweetstorm, and it’s incredibly dangerous and irresponsible.”

