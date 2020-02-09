Joe Biden says Buttigieg is “No Barack Obama.” Mayor Pete answers: Neither do you.

Days ahead of New Hampshire’s primary president, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, stepped up his attacks on former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and emphatically stated that the rising presidential is hopeful “no Barack Obama”.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, reacted in kind on Sunday and snapped back that Obama’s former cattle was also not at the level of the 44th president.

In the wake of his weak fourth place in Iowa, Biden clearly focuses on Buttigieg, who is rising in New Hampshire after his strong performance in the Iowa caucuses. This includes a recent campaign ad that suppresses Buttigieg’s relative lack of experience while promoting Biden’s decades of political performance.

Shortly after Friday night’s debate in New Hampshire, in which Biden took shots in Buttigieg because he complained about the “politics of the past,” the former fight seemed to enter into discussion with the 38-year-old former mayor trying to compare himself with Obama. (Something Saturday Night Live brutally mocked Buttigieg this weekend.)

“I think being a mayor of a city smaller than Manchester is not something like a senator from the state of Illinois – even if only for a short time,” Biden told ABC on Friday night. . “The experience of Barack was also much broader … I know that Barack Obama, he (Pete) is not Barack Obama. He is a rare breed, Barack Obama. “

During an interview with ABC’s This Week that was broadcast on Sunday morning, Biden continued to take it to Buttigieg, insisting that he was not ready to become president. Host George Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, noted that Biden said the same thing about Obama in 2007 when they both became president while questioning his attacks on Buttigieg.

“I didn’t attack Pete,” Biden argued. “He attacked me. I think he misunderstood or misrepresented my report. I did a lot. I did a lot as a senator and vice-president. He talks about being ready. We saved his city. “

When asked why he thought appointing Buttigieg would be a risk, Biden credited the former mayor as a “smart guy,” but added that he was just the mayor of a small town.

“Does he know any of the foreign leaders?” Biden wondered aloud. “Barack Obama was a different story. Barack Obama came from a big state, a senator in the United States, he was running earlier, he was involved in international affairs – he had a clear vision of what he thought the world should look like, and so on. “

In a following interview with This Week, Buttigieg shot back while he did some excavations in Biden.

“He’s right, I’m not Barack Obama,” Buttigieg claimed. “He didn’t either.”

“This is not 2008, it is 2020,” he added. “This election is about where our country is going and of course how to beat Donald Trump. What I am offering now and the reason why we have succeeded so far, a sense of belonging, bringing together a coalition that will not only defeat Donald Trump, but with a large enough margin. “

In the meantime, Stephanopoulos pointed out that the former mayor’s coalition does not contain a significant number of black voters at the moment, a point Biden said earlier when he said Buttigieg “was unable to unite the African-American community.”

“I’ll have to work to earn that vote, just like in South Bend,” Buttigieg replied. “I returned to the office through a multiracial coalition. Now, I know I mainly go south, I now get a second glance from many voters who frankly didn’t know for sure that we were competitive at all. “

